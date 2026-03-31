When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 27, 2026 FDA Publish Date: March 11, 2026 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains sildenafil Company Name: Primal Supplements Group LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

This recall is being conducted in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Here is a link to our voluntary recall: ( link to the FDA recall article will be presented here )

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - February 27 2026 — Albuquerque, New Mexico, Primal Supplements Group LLC is voluntarily recalling all orders of Primal Herbs Volume placed between July 2 and September 19, 2025, because FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Primal Herbs Volume contains sildenafil not listed on the product label.

Sildenafil is the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction. FDA approval of Viagra is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrates.

Customers who placed an order between July 2, 2025 and September 19, 2025, on the website: primalherbs.com, should discontinue use immediately. The product is packaged in 8.5 oz round containers with green labels.

If your order was placed during this timeframe, please stop using the product and contact our team at hello@primalherbs.com with your order number. We'll take care of you right away with your choice of a complimentary replacement shipment or full store credit, along with simple return instructions.

Updates will be posted here as needed.

For questions or concerns, please contact hello@primalherbs.com or +1 (856) 420-6117. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Primal Herbs is conducting this recall voluntarily and takes this matter very seriously. We apologise for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause our customers. Our company is committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.