When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 03, 2026 FDA Publish Date: March 04, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen Company Name: Frito-Lay Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips

Company Announcement

Plano, Texas – March 3, 2026 – Frito-Lay is recalling select 8 oz. bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips that could include jalapeño-flavored potato chips and therefore may contain undeclared milk. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product. This product is safe to consume for anyone who does not have a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk.

The products covered by this recall may have been distributed as early as January 15, 2026, to a mix of retailers including grocery, convenience, and drug stores, as well as local digital retailers in the following six states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

No other Miss Vickie’s products, sizes, or flavors are recalled, including bags in Variety Packs.

Frito Lay identified the issue following a consumer contact. No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Size UPC Listed on Back of Bag Code Date & Manufacturing Code - Listed on Front of Bag Along Right Side Representative Image Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle 8 oz. 0 28400 761772 Both "Guaranteed Fresh" date of 21 APR 2026 AND one of these 9-digit Manufacturing Codes 38U301414 48U101514 See image below

Consumers with the product described above can visit the Miss Vickie’s Contact Us page here or call 1-877-984-2543 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately.

Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action. Per their process, we expect the FDA will later classify this recall, but this likely will not change the guidance to consumers. Consumers can see all the latest details on this recall on the Miss Vickie’s Contact Us page.