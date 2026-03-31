When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 12, 2026 FDA Publish Date: March 12, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared hazelnut allergen Company Name: Lidl US Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Chocolate Ladybugs - German-Style Nougat Candy

Company Announcement

ARLINGTON, VA – Lidl US is recalling all lots of their Favorina Chocolate Ladybugs - German-Style Nougat 3.52 oz box UPC 20304492 due to undeclared hazelnut allergen. People who have allergies to hazelnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The products were distributed between 01/28/2026 - 03/11/2026. The product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing tree nuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of hazelnuts.

If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume it, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund (a receipt is not required for return). Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844) 747-5435 8 am-8 pm ET, Monday - Saturday.

The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall. Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day.

AFFECTED UNIT PICTURES:

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