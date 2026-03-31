As Kids Spend More Time on Screens, EDMO Doubles Down on Hands-On Learning and Play with Purpose

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As demand grows for real-world skills, EDMO expands its play-based approach to help kids learn, connect and grow beyond screens.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As screen time continues to rise among kids, and families look for ways to better connect with the world around them, EDMO leans into something increasingly rare: the science of play. By blending hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math with confidence-building, collaboration and real-world skill development, kids at EDMO gain real-world skills while having fun, making friends and fully stepping into what it means to be a kid.“When founded Edventure More 22 years ago, (now nicknamed ‘EDMO’), we wanted education to feel like an adventure,” said Eduardo Caballero, Executive Director at EDMO. “And on a true adventure, you’re learning just as much about yourself as you are about the world around you. Our name reflects that perspective.”Long before “social-emotional learning” (SEL) became a national priority in education, EDMO was already putting it into practice, helping kids build confidence, form friendships and develop skills through hands-on experiences. Now, more than two decades later, EDMO is launching its 2026 Summer Camp season across the Bay Area, continuing the model it helped pioneer.“You can look back at our very first brochure and lesson plans, and it’s clear, we were doing SEL before it even had a name or an acronym; it was just how we worked with kids, giving them space to try, fail, connect and grow,” Caballero reflected.That philosophy is now formalized through the research-backed EDMO Method, created in collaboration with the Education Director of UC Berkeley Greater Good Science Center, which integrates self-awareness, problem-solving, advocacy, collaboration and empathy into daily programming.Each day of EDMO Summer Camp is built around play as a powerful driver of learning. Through hands-on STEAM projects, collaborative challenges and outdoor exploration, campers build confidence, creativity and real-world skills in ways that feel natural, engaging and fun.The 2026 season includes new Bay Area locations in cities like San Jose, Santa Rosa, Sacramento, Los Altos and Rocklin, expanding access for families seeking high-quality summer learning grounded in both innovation and proven practice, with a continued commitment to accessible pricing and financial assistance for qualifying families.“Our summer camps are open to every child in the community,” said Sharon Mor, CEO at EDMO. “We have a financial aid system that promotes dignity throughout the application process, and we have kept our regular rates at a level that allows us to provide a high-quality camp while still paying staff living wages.”Enrollment for EDMO Summer Camp 2026 is now open. Families can learn more and register at www.edmo.org/summer/enroll

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