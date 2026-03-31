Colusa Indian Energy and Strata Expanse Launch First Tribal Partnership to Build AI and Energy Infrastructure Campus

Strata Expanse’s first partnership with a Tribal Nation, featuring an AI Center of Excellence on Trust land announced at the 2026 Reservation Economic Summit.

COLUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colusa Indian Energy and Strata Expanse today announced a strategic partnership to develop energy and digital infrastructure on the land of the Cachil Dehe Band of Wintun Indians of the Colusa Indian Community in northern California—an instrumental step to diversify the Colusa Indian Community’s economic base. The collaboration marks Strata Expanse’s first partnership with a Tribal Nation that includes the deployment of an Amphix™ Center of Excellence (CoE), a production-grade environment designed to validate next-generation AI workloads and a core part of the company’s Amphix AI Infrastructure Platform (Amphix).

Announced during GTC 2026, and in partnership with RAVEL and Available Infrastructure, Amphix provides enterprises with a seamless path from physical site selection to fully operational AI production. By integrating site-ready land, resilient power, cybersecure edge networking, certified compute stacks, and intelligent orchestration software, the platform enables organizations to move from pilot to production with speed, certainty, and scalable flexibility.

“This partnership represents exactly the kind of integrated innovation the AI era demands—where infrastructure, energy, and intelligent orchestration come together as a unified system.” Said Denise Muyco, Co-founder and CEO of RAVEL. “As a founding partner, we’re proud to see Amphix transforming how organizations move from concept to production, while also advancing a model that delivers long-term economic and environmental value for the Colusa Indian Community. By working alongside Strata Expanse and our ecosystem partners, we’re helping lay the foundation for a new generation of resilient, scalable AI infrastructure.”

The companies are deploying proof of concepts with their technology partners through immediate interconnection to the Colusa Indian Community’s existing microgrid, with plans to expand onsite energy generation capacity to more than 100 MW over the next 18 months to support the CoE. The CoE will serve as a leading-edge incubator for AI engines and associated models for years to come.

The CoE will also function as a dynamic test bed and proving ground for auxiliary infrastructure systems that are redefining traditional data center construction and operations for the AI era. With a strong emphasis on reducing water utilization, enabling thermal energy capture, and deploying long-duration energy storage to strengthen both campus resilience and the surrounding community grid, the CoE advances a more sustainable and integrated model of AI deployment and operations. Strata Expanse, in collaboration with key innovation partners like Photon Vault, Syntropic Power, and Vaire, will bring forward transformative technologies that will fundamentally change how data centers are built and operated. Together, these efforts are designed to minimize the environmental and community impact historically associated with data centers while leveraging the unparalleled solutions of Amphix founding partners—RAVEL and Available Infrastructure, to significantly enhance the overall societal and energy ecosystems benefits of federated campuses nationwide.

“Available is thrilled that SanQtum is securely connecting the CoE to the AI community. Zero-trust, quantum-safe networking ensure truly private neocloud functionality throughout the CoE campus,” said Dan Gregory, CEO of Available Infrastructure. “In keeping with the CoE cutting-edge mission, Available will be testing advanced inferencing technology and piloting our Quantum Portal™ (patent pending) at the Colusa CoE in 2026”

Colusa Indian Energy has established itself as a leader in next-generation energy infrastructure through the Colusa Indian Community’s flagship microgrid, which has operated off-grid in island mode for more than 23 years, including 14 years without a single power outage—demonstrating a level of reliability rarely seen in energy systems. These decades of experience, combined with a team that has delivered more than 2.5 gigawatts of installed capacity across more than 100 countries, position Colusa Indian Energy to bring global expertise and proven performance to advancing innovative energy solutions.

This announcement follows on from the Reservation Economic Summit (RES) 2026 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where Tribal Nations from across the country gathered to discuss economic development opportunities and innovation, and where Colusa Indian Energy announced the partnership, showcasing their leadership in emerging technology and energy development. While introducing a replicable model for AI and energy infrastructure partnerships that Tribal Nations across the country can adopt.

Find out more about Amphix and register your interest in becoming an Amphix partner or taking part in an Amphix CoE proof-of-concept at amphixplatform.com.

About Colusa Indian Energy

Colusa Indian Energy (CIE) is a Section 17 chartered corporation, wholly owned by the Colusa Indian Community in northern California, and the only Tribal-owned microgrid developer in the country. CIE delivers turnkey energy infrastructure—including microgrids, solar, storage, and generation—designed for speed, scalability, and long-term performance. The CIE team brings decades of experience developing complex energy systems for commercial, industrial, and public sector clients across the United States. Learn more at colusaindianenergy.com.

About Strata Expanse

Strata Expanse develops land and delivers the power, cooling, and secure connectivity that enable data center operators to deploy high-performance compute within infrastructure-ready environments at speed and scale. Infrastructure is delivered through the company’s Gray Space as a Service™ subscription model. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Strata Expanse focuses on energy-first site selection and integrated infrastructure development. Learn more at strataexpanse.com

About Available Infrastructure

Based in Northern Virginia along the Washington, DC, beltway, Available Infrastructure offers cybersecure zero trust networking, HPC neocloud infrastructure, and enterprise-grade AI — all private, sovereign, and at the edge. This unique combination supports critical infrastructure, sensitive data, and AI models for agencies, enterprises, and institutions.

Available is also the owner-operator of a growing nationwide fleet of AI-powered, quantum-ready, distributed micro data centers with national security-grade cyber protection. We are bringing the next generation of pure edge infrastructure to the market, while enhancing the offerings of hybrid cloud providers and traditional data centers. Available Infrastructure is an IBM Platinum Partner. Learn more at availableinfrastructure.com

About RAVEL

RAVEL is redefining intelligent orchestration for AI operations. Through its Orchestrate AI platform, RAVEL empowers teams to scale innovation, reduce infrastructure friction, and unlock the full potential of AI - from research to production. Learn more at ravelinc.com

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