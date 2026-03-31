Drafting time drops from 3 hours to under 20 minutes as AI adoption reaches 70% among US legal professionals.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law Practice AI, an AI-powered legal practice management platform serving law firms across the United States, today released performance data from its client network showing that PI firms using AI-assisted demand letter drafting are handling an average of 40 percent more active cases per attorney compared to firms relying on manual drafting workflows.The release follows the publication of the 2026 Legal Industry Report by 8am, the company behind LawPay, MyCase, and CASEpeer, which found that nearly 70 percent of legal professionals now use generative AI tools at work, a figure that more than doubled in a single year. Despite broad adoption of general AI tools, the report found that law firms without formal AI policies or specialized workflows continue to report high friction and inconsistent results."The adoption number tells one story," said Hamid Kohan, CEO and Founder of Law Practice AI. "The performance gap tells another. Firms using purpose-built legal AI that integrates directly with their case management systems are seeing meaningful capacity increases. Firms using general AI tools are mostly seeing frustration."Law Practice AI integrates directly with CASEpeer, Filevine, and SmartAdvocate to pull structured case data including treatment timelines, medical records, and documented damages, and generates demand letters, case summaries, and litigation documents within the attorney's existing workflow. The platform also covers client intake management, document management, and litigation support. The attorney reviews and approves every draft before it leaves the office.According to Law Practice AI's internal data, the average demand letter drafting time for client firms dropped from two to four hours per letter to 12 to 20 minutes following implementation. For a firm handling 50 active PI cases, that reduction translates to a recovery of more than 100 hours per month in attorney and paralegal time, equivalent to more than two full work weeks redirected from document assembly toward case development and client work.The platform serves law firms across the United States, with particular depth in personal injury practices handling auto accident, premises liability, and product liability cases, as well as Lemon Law firms handling high-volume consumer cases under state and federal warranty statutes.Law Practice AI's $97 per-demand pricing model, which allows firms to pay per document rather than committing to annual subscription contracts, has been cited by client firms as a factor in their adoption decision, particularly for smaller practices evaluating AI tools for the first time.The 2026 Bloomberg Law AI Trends report identified AI-assisted legal drafting as one of the fastest-growing technology adoption categories in the legal sector, with high-volume practice areas among the earliest and most active adopters due to the standardized nature of their document production workflows.

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