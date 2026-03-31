New Mexico Department of Wildlife Announces Opening of 2026 Biennial Review

The New Mexico Department of Wildlife will review its State List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife Species pursuant to the New Mexico Wildlife Conservation Act (Section 17-2-40 NMSA 1978). Public comments on the previous (2024) Biennial Review document will be accepted during a 90-day review period from April 6, 2026 through July 6, 2026.

The Biennial Review process determines whether a State-listed wildlife species will be “uplisted” from threatened to endangered, “downlisted” from endangered to threatened, or remain unchanged from the 2024 Biennial Review determination. Adding or removing species from the State List is a separate process.

Listing decisions are based only on biological and ecological factors. Social, economic, and political considerations noted during the review can be used in the implementation of conservation and recovery actions after a species is listed. The Wildlife Conservation Act contains no provisions for critical habitat, habitat regulation, or other restrictions regarding state-listed wildlife except to prevent direct taking of the species.

The Department will create a repository at the Headquarters in Santa Fe, and all public comments regarding species listing received during the review will be kept in the repository file. Public comments will be presented at a State Game Commission Meeting scheduled at least 30 days after the close of the review period. A second, 14-day comment period will follow the meeting and precede the final draft recommendations to be presented to the State Game Commission.

The 2024 Biennial Review document can be viewed on the Department’s website https://wildlife.dgf.nm.gov/conservation/wildlife-species-information/threatened-and-endangered-species/, or obtained by mail at New Mexico Department of Wildlife, Attn: John Bulger, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507, or by emailing john.bulger@dgf.nm.gov. Comments will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on July 6, 2026, by email or regular mail at the addresses listed above.