PCSI and Retensa Announce Partnership to Expand Workforce Insight for Disability Services and Healthcare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Contract Services, Inc. (PCSI), a national nonprofit and federal contractor whose mission is to enhance the lives of people with disabilities through employment, advocacy, partnership, and innovation, announced a new collaboration with Retensa, a leader in retention analytics trusted by employers in 59 countries. As part of this collaboration, Retensa will work alongside Feedback team, which helps interpret external sentiment and community voice.Workforce Pressures in Disability and Healthcare ServicesOrganizations across these sectors operate in conditions that continue to shift and place new pressure on their workforce. Turnover rates for direct support professionals who serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities now hover near 40%, with vacancy rates ranging from 12% to 15%. These shortages create uncertainty across environments where stability is essential. Leaders often struggle to align community expectations, employee experience, and recruitment realities. This partnership brings those insights together more clearlyA Combined View of External Sentiment and Workforce AnalyticsPCSI’s Feedback research unit collects unstructured external data that reflects what customers, caregivers, patients, and communities express about the organizations that support them. Retensa provides structured talent analytics that reveal how employees feel, what shapes decisions, and where early signs of disengagement appear. When combined, these perspectives create a more complete picture of workforce needs. This combined view functions the way multiple health metrics provide a fuller picture than any single measure. As part of this effort, Feedback’s team contributes additional qualitative context by examining external sentiment and lived‑experience narratives that inform how workforce perceptions form.Insights That Strengthen Workforce StabilityPCSI’s longstanding role in disability services and Feedback's in studying healthcare makes this perspective especially valuable. Workforce consistency influences service quality, care outcomes, and the experience of people with disabilities. Retensa’s analytics support that mission by grounding workforce decisions in data leaders can trust. Both organizations share a commitment to stronger outcomes for the people and communities they serve.PCSI/Feedback and Retensa will offer a webcast for leaders in disability services and healthcare. The session, “Stronger Teams, Happier Residents: Retention Strategies in Disability Services” will explore how external sentiment, internal experience, and recruitment perceptions influence workforce loyalty. The organizations invite stakeholders to attend and learn how these combined insights support clearer workforce strategies.Event DetailsDate: April 23, 2026Time: 2:00 PM ESTDuration: 60 minutesRegister Here: https://tinyurl.com/57f7457f About PCSI and FeedbackProfessional Contract Services, Inc. (PCSI) is a mission-driven, nationwide nonprofit providing sustainable business innovation through meaningful employment for people with disabilities and Veterans. PCSI prepares, leads and sustains a skilled workforce that provides top-tier services at job sites across the country. Since 1996, PCSI has delivered exceptional results for its customers while creating rewarding career opportunities for over 2,000 people with disabilities and Veterans in meaningful, customer-facing jobs with competitive wages and benefits. As champions of fairness and experts on law and policy, PCSI works to strengthen the community of people with disabilities and assist other organizations in hiring for full inclusion. To learn more, visit: pcsi.org . Feedback operates as a behavioral science unit within PCSIx (pronounced “Pick Six”), the innovation unit of PCSI, analyzing human behavior to deliver actionable insights that support smarter, faster decision-making. For more information go to: discoverfeedback.com.About RetensaEmployers in 59 countries and 22 languages trust Retensa to create workplaces where employees want to stay. Retensa increases employee retention by transforming workforce data into actionable insights. Using predictive analytics and AI-driven tools, Retensa enables leaders to identify attrition risk, increase engagement, and retain top talent. Predict more at retensa.com

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