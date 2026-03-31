CHOICE SPORTS GROUP LAUNCHES TO ELEVATE THE NEXT ERA OF WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

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New Representation Agency Unveils Inaugural Athlete Roster And Full Court Press, A Holistic Player Development Program For Grassroots And Collegiate Players

We're about building real relationships, earning trust with families, and helping these athletes navigate everything that comes with this moment in women’s basketball, before the spotlight fully hits.” — George Kaplan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Choice Sports Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As women’s basketball continues its rapid rise, surpassing $1 billion globally and drawing increased attention from brands, media, and investors, a critical gap remains in how young female athletes are supported and represented. Choice Sports Group is launching to change that.Today, much of the system is built around the top one percent of players, often entering too late and prioritizing short-term opportunities over long-term development. Built specifically for women’s basketball, Choice Sports Group is a representation agency that focuses on supporting grassroots and collegiate female athletes earlier, more personally, and more holistically than traditional firms. The company works upstream with athletes and families during one of the most critical stages of their careers, providing stability and guidance when the business of sport is moving faster than ever.Choice Sports Group’s approach is grounded in a clear belief: representation should be personalized, not prescribed, and should be built around the full athlete, not just her performance. Each relationship begins with a deep, one-to-one understanding of who the athlete is and where she wants to go, building a tailored path that extends beyond contracts and endorsements. The model is powered by trust and driven by values including accountability, discipline, coachability, and teamwork.At the center of this approach is Full Court Press , the company’s holistic athlete development platform built around basketball as the cornerstone. While on-court performance remains the foundation, Full Court Press supports each athlete with structured programs and offerings designed to help unlock her full potential beyond the game. The platform provides programming across basketball development, family advisory, mental health and wellness, life skills and career preparation, branding and media training, and financial literacy and wealth planning, ensuring athletes are prepared for both the opportunities and responsibilities that come with the next stage of their careers.This also creates a clear, authentic entry point for brands and partners to engage with women’s basketball, integrating them into the athlete development process in a way that is aligned, purposeful, and additive to the athlete experience.Choice Sports Group is already being brought to life through the company’s inaugural roster of athletes, which includes:● Harmony Golightly - a junior guard for Mater Dei High School who has emerged as a key scorer, averaging over 20 points per game during the 2025–26 season.● Jhaliana Guy - a standout 2028 point guard from Clinton, Iowa, committed to Stanford. As a highly recruited, 5'10" sophomore, she is recognized as one of the best high-volume scorers in the country, averaging over 30 PPG.● Zania Socka Nguemen - a 6'3" sophomore forward for Indiana who was a former McDonald’s All-American and is averaging about 11.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in the 2025–26 season.Together, this first class reflects the type of athlete Choice Sports Group is built to serve — players who lead with substance, embody strong values, and are committed to growth both on and off the court. Behind the model is a leadership team deeply embedded across the business, culture, and infrastructure ofwomen’s basketball.Kaplan leads strategy, partnerships, and growth, bringing experience across brand, agency, and athlete ecosystems. Prior to founding Choice, he led marketing at Superplastic and spent six years at The SpringHill Company, working across its marketing consultancy and lifestyle brand with partners including Beats by Dre, Epic Games, Coca-Cola, Diageo, and Uber.He is joined by Morgan Jones, Head of Athlete Impact, a former McDonald’s All-American and top-ranked national recruit who went on to play at Florida State University and professionally overseas. Jones now leads athlete development and pipeline strategy, working directly with players and families on on-court progression, identity development, and long-term decision-making. Also supporting the athlete experience is David Bikofsky, Head of Legal and Athlete Representation, a veteran trial attorney with more than 40 years of experience. On the operational and brand side, Stephanie Kooch, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Off-Court Strategy, leads the development and execution of Full Court Press programming.

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