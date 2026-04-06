J. MUIR & ASSOCIATES EXPANDS LITIGATION TEAM WITH ADDITION OF NEW PARTNER AND ATTORNEY TERRI THOMAS

Attorney Terri Thomas joins J. Muir & Associates

Miami-Based Business Law Firm Strengthens Its Team with Seasoned Trial Attorney to Serve Businesses, Financial Institutions, and Property Owners Across Florida

I'm proud to join this team and to continue doing what I do: advocating hard for businesses and individuals when it matters most.” — Terri Thomas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Muir & Associates , a Miami-based business law firm serving companies and entrepreneurs throughout Florida, today announced the addition of attorney Terri Thomas to its growing team. Ms. Thomas brings more than 25 years of trial and litigation experience in complex commercial, construction, and real property matters, further deepening the firm's capacity to serve business clients facing high-stakes legal challenges.Ms. Thomas has represented businesses, financial institutions, property owners, contractors, and homeowners' associations in state and federal courts and in arbitration proceedings throughout Florida and Texas. Her litigation background spans business disputes , construction defect and delay claims, lender liability, creditors' rights, insolvency, and financial services matters. She is also a Florida-licensed Mortgage Loan Originator and Title Agent.What sets Ms. Thomas apart is the breadth of her perspective: a former in-house counsel to both public and private companies, she approaches litigation with a sharp understanding of business risk. Her background in transactional matters — including mergers and acquisitions, commercial contract negotiations, AIA construction contracts, and commercial loan documentation — allows her to identify leverage early and build a litigation strategy grounded in business reality."Terri is exactly the kind of attorney our clients deserve when the stakes are high," said Jane Muir, Managing Shareholder of J. Muir & Associates. "She walks into a courtroom prepared, and she understands the pressure that business owners and institutions face when litigation threatens what they've built. She is a powerful addition to our team and to the clients we serve."Ms. Thomas earned her J.D., with Honors, from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and is a proud alumna of Coral Gables Senior High School. A former competitive debater and high school debate coach, she brings to the courtroom the same precision and persuasion she honed from the debate stage."J. Muir & Associates is a firm that fights for its clients. Full stop," said Ms. Thomas. "I'm proud to join this team and to continue doing what I do: advocating hard for businesses and individuals when it matters most."The addition of Ms. Thomas reflects the firm's continued growth and its commitment to delivering skilled, practical legal representation to the Florida business community.About J. Muir & Associates: J. Muir & Associates is a Miami-based business law firm with offices in Miami, Coral Gables, and Gainesville serving businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations throughout Florida. The firm's practice includes business litigation, corporate formation, contract law, general counsel services, HOA and condominium law, insolvency, partnership disputes, receiverships, nonprofit legal services, and technology law and trademarks. Led by Managing Shareholder Jane Muir, the firm is guided by a simple belief: Your Business. Your Livelihood. Our Passion.

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