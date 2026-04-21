Furever Bookkeeping Expands Client Capacity in Delaware to Meet Surge in Demand for Business Advisory Services

Kendra Moore, Owner of Furever Bookkeeping

Many of our clients come to us stressed because they're behind. Once they have visibility into their numbers, they stop reacting and start making better decisions.” — Kendra Moore

BETHANY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a year of significant growth in the Delmarva region, Furever Bookkeeping & Accounting Services has announced a strategic expansion of its client capacity, nationwide. The firm is opening its roster to new partners in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore to address the increasing demand for hands-on, local financial oversight.The expanded local capacity will focus on core bookkeeping services including catch-up books, reconciliations, a consistent monthly close, and seasonality-based forecasting to help business owners stay clear, current, and in control.This expansion comes as a direct response to a market shift, where local business owners are moving away from impersonal, out-of-state accounting platforms in favor of dedicated, regional experts.“We are seeing an incredible response from the Bethany Beach and Frankford areas, as well as the wider Delmarva region,” said Kendra Moore, Owner of Furever Bookkeeping & Accounting Services. “Business owners are realizing they can have the same high-level success we’ve delivered in the DC and Northern Virginia areas, but with a partner who is actually part of their local community.”The firm creates a stark contrast to the industry trend of automated, volume-based accounting. Moore notes that the surge in local inquiries stems from businesses feeling neglected by "call center" models.“This successful business model—answering the phone and not hiding behind voicemail or emails—is what has differentiated us,” Moore explained. “Unlike larger, out-of-state call centers that are out of touch and don’t care about hands-on service, we offer personal connection. The Business Owner finally gets that one-on-one expert who really knows their business.”To support this growth, Furever Bookkeeping has streamlined its onboarding process for businesses in Millville, Selbyville, Dagsboro, Frankford, Milford, Dover, and Rehoboth Beach, as well as Ocean City, Salisbury, and Berlin, MD. The firm specializes in catching up back financials, forecasting for seasonality, and correcting errors left by previous providers.“Our Clients really give us feedback on what they want, and consistently, it’s the same message every time,” Moore stated. “As easy as it sounds, what’s really missing in this market is one person—a Business Accounting and Bookkeeping Expert. That is where I come in to clean up absolutely everything and take their business to the next level.”With this capacity expansion, local owners can now secure a dedicated point of contact to manage invoicing, forecasting, and tax planning strategies via an in-house CPA.Furever Bookkeeping has been named the Top Rated LocalBookkeeper and Business Accountant for eleven consecutive years (2014–2025).About Furever Bookkeeping & Business Accounting ServicesFurever Bookkeeping & Business Accounting Services is the Top Rated Local® Business Accounting and Bookkeeping Firm . Kendra has over 15 years of experience in the bookkeeping, business accounting, business advisory, bookkeeping services and financial services industries with heavy focus in: forensic business accounting, business tax preparation, filings and tax planning strategies for businesses in the Maryland, Virginia and D.C., DE, PA and nationwide.*Tax filing, preparation and planning can only be conducted by a licensed CPA.

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