Nashville Cash Home Buyer Launches AI System That Responds to Sellers Instantly

Owner, Sell My House Fast TN LLC Job Site: East Nashville Logo Sell My Land Nashville TN

Sell My House Fast TN is the first Middle Tennessee cash buyer to deploy a 24/7 AI texting system, giving Nashville homeowners instant answers day or night.

Motivated sellers don't wait until business hours. Text Charlie at 615-379-6415 any time — nights, weekends, holidays — and get an answer in seconds.” — Tasha DeRegis, Founder, Sell My House Fast TN

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sell My House Fast TN, a Nashville-based cash home buying company, has launched what may be the first AI-powered seller response system deployed by an independent cash buyer in Middle Tennessee. The system — an intelligent SMS chatbot named Charlie — responds to homeowners within seconds of their first inquiry, around the clock, every day of the year.For homeowners facing foreclosure, probate, divorce, or costly repairs, waiting 24 to 48 hours for a callback from a cash buyer is often not an option. Charlie eliminates that wait entirely.Why Tasha DeRegis Built CharlieSell My House Fast TN founder Tasha DeRegis developed Charlie after recognizing a painful gap in how the industry handles inbound seller leads. "Motivated sellers aren't searching for help at 9 a.m. on a Tuesday," said DeRegis. "They're lying awake at 3 a.m. wondering how they're going to get out of a house they can't afford, can't maintain, or can't agree on in a divorce. I wanted someone — or something — to be there the moment they reached out, not the next morning."Charlie is powered by Anthropic's Claude AI and integrates with Sell My House Fast TN's full lead management system. When a Nashville homeowner texts the company's number, Charlie responds immediately, asks the right qualifying questions, and maintains a full conversation history so no detail is ever lost. Human follow-up is triggered automatically when a lead shows strong motivation signals — ensuring the seller hears from a real person at exactly the right moment.A Better Experience for Nashville Homeowners Who Need to Sell FastThe launch of Charlie reflects a broader commitment by Sell My House Fast TN to treat sellers the way they deserve to be treated — with speed, respect, and zero pressure. The company buys houses in Nashville TN in any condition and in virtually any situation, including:Pre-foreclosure and foreclosure: Homeowners behind on payments can stop the clock with a fast cash sale that closes before the bank actsInherited and probate properties: Heirs dealing with estate homes in Nashville can sell as-is with no cleanup, no repairs, and no realtor feesDivorce and relocation: Couples dividing assets or homeowners relocating for work get a clean, fast exit without a drawn-out listing processFire, flood, and structural damage: Distressed Nashville properties are purchased exactly as-is — sellers never make a single repairLandlord burnout and problem rentals: Tired landlords sell with tenants still in place, no eviction requiredSell My House Fast TN makes fair cash offers within 24 hours and can close in as little as seven days. Sellers pay zero commissions, zero closing costs, and are never asked to stage, repair, or show their home.Nashville's Real Estate Market Is Making Speed More Critical Than EverNashville foreclosure activity has increased meaningfully heading into 2026, and many Davidson County homeowners are finding themselves underwater, over-leveraged, or simply exhausted by a market that has become increasingly difficult for everyday sellers to navigate. For homeowners in those situations, the choice between a traditional listing — with months of uncertainty, open houses, and commission costs — and a direct cash sale has never been clearer.Sell My House Fast TN buys houses across all Nashville zip codes and throughout Davidson, Williamson, Wilson, Sumner, and Montgomery counties. The company also serves Chattanooga, Clarksville, Knoxville, and greater Middle Tennessee.About Sell My House Fast TNSell My House Fast TN is a locally owned cash home buying company headquartered at 4100 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076. Founded by Tennessee real estate investor Tasha DeRegis, the company combines local market expertise with technology-driven responsiveness to offer Nashville homeowners a genuinely fast, fair, and hassle-free alternative to listing. Every offer is no-obligation, every closing is handled through a licensed Tennessee title company, and every seller keeps 100% of the agreed cash price.To request a free cash offer, visit www.sellmyhousefasttn.com , call 615-436-8003, or text Charlie directly at 615-379-6415 — available 24/7, including nights and weekends.

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