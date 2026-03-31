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Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (3-31-2026)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for March 31, 2026. The data discussed in this report were primarily collected between Wednesday, March 25 and Sunday, March 29. 

Steelhead angler effort was almost exclusively observed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 last week. The only other area where we observed a modest amount of angler effort was near the Pahsimeroi River confluence. Angler effort below Salmon, ID was very low, and we did not collect any interviews from location codes 14, 15, or 16.

Catch rates remained excellent upstream of the East Fork, and anglers interviewed in that section averaged 4 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River confluence in location code 17 averaged 47 hours per steelhead caught, and we did not interview any anglers in other river sections who reported catching a steelhead.

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Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (3-31-2026)

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