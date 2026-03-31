Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

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Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Virginia Attorney General’s Office Successfully Prosecutes Homicide Case, Resulting in Conviction

HAMPTON, Va. – Today, Attorney General Jay Jones applauds Senior Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton for her role in securing convictions in a Hampton, Virginia homicide case involving a 26-year-old victim.

Re’al Butler and J.C. Butler have been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the June 2024 homicide of Martez Corey. According to evidence presented at trial, the 26-year-old victim, was seated on a front porch when he was killed. The evidence also demonstrated the bullets penetrated the home, which was occupied by two teenage children at the time of the shooting.

“Violence has no place in our Commonwealth, and when someone commits a violent crime in the Commonwealth of Virginia, they will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “I’m proud that my office was able to help bring justice to the family and loved ones of Martez Corey. The dedication and collaboration between Hampton and my office is a shining example of how we can work together to keep communities safe.”

Both men were also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and maliciously shooting into an occupied building. A sentencing date has been set for June 12, 2026.

The Hampton Police Division investigated the homicide and the case was prosecuted jointly with the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Senior Assistant Attorney General and Special Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Molly Newton prosecuted this case.

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