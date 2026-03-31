Virginia Attorney General’s Office Successfully Prosecutes Homicide Case, Resulting in Conviction
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jay Jones
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Rae Pickett
RPickett@oag.state.va.us
Virginia Attorney General’s Office Successfully Prosecutes Homicide Case, Resulting in Conviction
HAMPTON, Va. – Today, Attorney General Jay Jones applauds Senior Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton for her role in securing convictions in a Hampton, Virginia homicide case involving a 26-year-old victim.
Re’al Butler and J.C. Butler have been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the June 2024 homicide of Martez Corey. According to evidence presented at trial, the 26-year-old victim, was seated on a front porch when he was killed. The evidence also demonstrated the bullets penetrated the home, which was occupied by two teenage children at the time of the shooting.
“Violence has no place in our Commonwealth, and when someone commits a violent crime in the Commonwealth of Virginia, they will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “I’m proud that my office was able to help bring justice to the family and loved ones of Martez Corey. The dedication and collaboration between Hampton and my office is a shining example of how we can work together to keep communities safe.”
Both men were also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and maliciously shooting into an occupied building. A sentencing date has been set for June 12, 2026.
The Hampton Police Division investigated the homicide and the case was prosecuted jointly with the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Senior Assistant Attorney General and Special Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Molly Newton prosecuted this case.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.