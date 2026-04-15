Endometriosis Advocate Padma Lakshmi to Headline Women’s HealthX

Women’s HealthX is excited to announce Padma Lakshmi as a keynote speaker, bringing one of the most influential voices in women’s health advocacy to the stage.

Padma Lakshmi spotlights a condition affecting millions yet still underfunded and delayed in diagnosis, driving urgent action on earlier detection, better treatments, and investment in women’s health.” — Joanna Magaji, Project Director, Women's Health

BOSTON, CT, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark Endometriosis Awareness Month, Women’s HealthX is excited to announce that Padma Lakshmi will join the event as a keynote speaker, bringing one of the most influential voices in women’s health advocacy to the stage.

New York Times bestselling author and [JM1] Emmy nominated host and executive producer of Hulu’s Taste the Nation, Padma Lakshmi, is widely recognized for her impact across media, culture, and advocacy. Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2023, she has become a leading voice in women’s health through her advocacy on endometriosis. Having spoken openly about her own experience with the condition, Lakshmi has helped raise awareness of delayed diagnosis, chronic pain, and systemic gaps in care. As co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, she has played a key role in advancing education, research, and policy attention for a disease that affects millions [JM2] globally.

At Women’s HealthX, Lakshmi will headline a fireside chat titled The Invisible Disease: What Endometriosis Reveals About the Future of Women’s Health. Endometriosis remains widely misunderstood, underfunded, and frequently diagnosed years too late. Using the condition as a case study, the session will explore broader systemic challenges across women’s health, from research inequities to clinical blind spots.

The discussion will focus on how to create a clearer roadmap for policymakers, payers, and innovators committed to accelerating earlier diagnosis, improving treatment options, and driving more equitable investment in women’s health. Attendees will gain insight into how addressing endometriosis can unlock wider progress across the healthcare system.

Through her advocacy and public voice, Lakshmi continues to challenge stigma, amplify underrepresented experiences, and call for a healthcare system where women’s pain is recognized and addressed.

At Women’s HealthX, audiences will hear firsthand what endometriosis reveals about the future of women’s health from one of its most influential and fearless advocates.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT PADMA AND HER SESSION HERE

As the leading global event in women’s health, the exhibition unites stakeholders across the full lifecycle of care, bringing together over 750 leaders from pharma, biotech, healthcare systems, insurers, and government, all focused on implementing solutions that close the sex difference data gap and improve outcomes for women worldwide.

Attendance is free for any medical officers and leaders within hospitals and healthcare systems, pharma, biotech, corporate enterprises and government officials.

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More about Lakshmi:

Alongside being the cofounder of Endometriosis Foundation of America, Lakshmi is also the creator and host and executive producer of America’s Culinary Cup, a new culinary competition show premiering on CBS in spring 2026 following the 50th season premiere of Survivor. She is the creator of the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated Hulu series Taste the Nation, which won the James Beard Foundation Award top prize in Visual Media Long Form, and previously served as host and executive producer of Bravo’s two time Emmy winning series Top Chef for 19 seasons, earning five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Program.

Beyond television, she serves as an American Civil Liberties Union Artist Ambassador for immigrants’ rights and women’s rights and as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. She is also a visiting scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Lakshmi is the author of several books, including Easy Exotic, Tangy, Tart, Hot & Sweet, and her New York Times bestselling memoir Love, Loss and What We Ate. Her other works include The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs, the children’s book Tomatoes for Neela, and Padma’s All American: Tales, Travels and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond, launching in November 2025.

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