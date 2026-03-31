OEM Announces Free Webinar Series to Help Rural Communities Prepare for Disasters
From ice storms and flooding to wildfires and extreme heat, rural communities across Oregon face unique challenges when disasters strike. To help address these challenges, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is hosting “Rural Communities Prepared for Disasters,” a free, two-part virtual educational series focused on practical strategies to help communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.
The webinar series brings together trusted partners and subject-matter experts to share tools, resources and real-world insights tailored to the needs of rural communities across Oregon.
"Preparedness starts with making sure communities have the information and connections they need before disasters happen," OEM Community Preparedness Coordinator Kayla Thompson said. "This series is designed to help rural communities strengthen their resilience by understanding risks, planning ahead, and knowing what resources are available during recovery."
Session Information
Wednesday, April 22 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (PST)
Topics include:
- How disasters can impact communication systems and ways to stay informed when systems are disrupted
- How to know when to evacuate and what to do if evacuation is not possible
- Understanding backup power options and how to determine what solution best fits your needs
Wednesday, May 13 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (PST)
Topics include:
- How disaster recovery is funded and what the recovery process looks like
- Steps individuals and communities can take to support smoother recovery efforts
- The role of Long-Term Recovery Groups and how communities can get involved
Who Should Attend
This series is intended for:
- Organizations, community groups, and faith-based organizations supporting rural communities
- Emergency management professionals
- Anyone interested in disaster preparedness and recovery
- Cost: Free
- Registration: https://tinyurl.com/yjdfu73d
- Accessibility: The event will be offered in English with Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, Chinese, and Ukrainian interpretation, as well as American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and CART real-time captioning in English.
- Recordings: Both sessions will be recorded and posted on OEM’s Be 2 Weeks Ready YouTube channel.
Event Details
For questions about the event contact:
community.preparedness@oem.oregon.gov
In Partnership With
This webinar series is offered in partnership with Oregon State University Extension Service, Oregon Sea Grant, Upstream Access, Woodburn Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and the Association of Area Agencies on Aging and Disabilities (O4AD).
Together, these partners are committed to strengthening preparedness, response, and recovery efforts for Oregon’s rural communities before, during, and after disasters.
About the Oregon Department of Emergency Management
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management leads collaborative statewide efforts to help Oregonians prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate emergencies and disasters.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.