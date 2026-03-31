Governor Kotek Declares Drought Emergency in Baker, Deschutes, and Umatilla Counties

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought in Baker, Deschutes, and Umatilla Counties through Executive Order 26-05 and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.

A link to Executive Order 26-05 can be found here.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, there has been persistent moderate drought conditions in Baker County since June 2025, persistent abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions in Deschutes County since June 2025, and persistent moderate and severe drought conditions in Umatilla County since May 2025, as well as below normal precipitation, above normal temperature, well below normal snowpack, below normal streamflow forecasts and generally drier-than-normal soil moisture conditions in all Counties.

Forecasts suggest that below normal precipitation and streamflow conditions are likely to continue through summer in all Counties following an extended period with precipitation and temperature conditions that contributed to well below normal snowpack.

This is the first drought declaration Governor Kotek has issued in the 2026 calendar year.

Note to Editors: Drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on the farm, ranch, recreation, tourism and natural resources sectors, as well as an impact on drinking water, fish and wildlife, and important minimum flows for public instream uses and other natural resources dependent on adequate precipitation, stored water, and streamflow in these areas. Extreme conditions are expected to affect local growers and livestock, increase the potential for wildfire, shorten the growing season, and decrease water supplies.

The drought declaration by Governor Kotek unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Oregon Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.

The Council received input from Oregon’s Water Supply Availability Committee on regional water supply conditions and Council members have conferred on this matter. The Council recommended that the Governor declare drought in Baker, Deschutes, and Umatilla Counties for the 2026 calendar year, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 536.740.

As state and local officials coordinate with federal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM).

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