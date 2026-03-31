UN Advisory Board names 20 city leaders in zero waste

Nairobi, 27 March 2026 — Ahead of the International Day of Zero Waste on 30 March, 20 cities worldwide have been named the inaugural 20 Cities Towards Zero Waste, an initiative led by the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste, with support from UN-Habitat and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The initiative highlights cities demonstrating ambitious and innovative approaches to reducing waste, advancing circular economy solutions, and building more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive urban systems.

The selected cities are:

Accra (Ghana), Bologna (Italy), Chefchaouen (Morocco), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Dehiwala City (Sri Lanka), Florianópolis (Brazil), Gaziantep (Türkiye), George Town (Malaysia), Hangzhou City (China), Iloilo City (Philippines), Kisumu (Kenya), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Lilongwe (Malawi), San Fernando (Philippines), San Fransico (United States), Sanya City (China), Suzhou City (China), Varkala (India), City of Yokohama (Japan) and Zapopan (Mexico).

© UN-Habitat

Humanity generates more than 2.1 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, making cities a vital part of global efforts to tackle the waste crisis and its impacts on climate, biodiversity, public health, and livelihoods.

The 20 Cities Towards Zero Waste initiative aims to:

Recognize city leadership and innovation

Promote exchange of good practices and lessons learned

Inspire other cities to accelerate their transition toward zero waste

Support implementation of circular economy approaches at the local level

While still facing waste challenges, selected cities are implementing a wide range of solutions, including food waste prevention, organic waste management, reuse and refill systems, inclusive recycling models supporting informal workers, policies to reduce single-use products, and community engagement initiatives to drive behaviour change.

© UN-Habitat

José Manuel Moller, Deputy Chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste, said: “These 20 cities matter, not because they have the best roadmaps on paper, but because they are turning ambition into action. What sets them apart is their willingness to implement real solutions, from source segregation and composting to reuse systems, informal sector inclusion, and citizen engagement. They are showing that zero waste is not a distant vision or a communications exercise. It is practical, local, and achievable when cities lead by example. At a time when many are still planning, these cities are proving that implementation is the real test of leadership.”

Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director, stated: “Solutions to pollution and waste are opportunities to reimagine our economies through innovation, circularity, and equity. From strong producer responsibility models in San Francisco (USA) and Suzhou City (China), to refill systems in Bologna (Italy), and the inclusion of waste pickers in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Zapopan (Mexico), the 20 Zero Waste Cities are proof of this.”

“We commend the leadership and commitment of their citizens, authorities and the private sector. These cities can inspire communities around the world to accelerate action against the pollution and waste crisis,” she added.

© UN-Habitat

Anacláudia Rosbach, UN-Habitat Executive Director, said: “Cities are at the frontline of the zero-waste transition. Local and regional governments are managing waste systems; they are reshaping local economies, influencing consumption patterns, and advancing inclusive solutions that integrate informal workers and communities.”

“This initiative underscores the critical role of cities as implementers of change. It demonstrates how local action, when supported by strong governance and partnerships, can accelerate the change toward more resilient, circular, and inclusive urban systems,” she added.

The initiative contributes directly to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). The selected cities will be formally recognized in connection with the International Day of Zero Waste and showcased on global platforms to share experiences and inspire further action.

As urban populations grow, the leadership of these cities underscores the critical role of local governments in driving the transition toward a zero-waste and circular future.

Read the press release

Cover photo: © Shutterstock