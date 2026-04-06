Evernow Expands Telehealth Access for Menopause Care Across the U.S

Evernow expands nationwide access to science-backed hormone therapy, empowering women to take control of menopause symptoms and long-term health

It's finally time that we are moving beyond fear based assumptions to a more science guided view of hormone therapy and menopause care” — Dr. Ellamarie Russo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, millions of women entering menopause were told their symptoms, fatigue, hot flashes, insomnia, and brain fog, were simply part of aging. Many struggled in silence or faced difficulty finding clinicians trained specifically in menopause care.Today, that conversation is beginning to change.Telehealth platform Evernow is expanding nationwide access to personalized hormone therapy and clinical support for women navigating menopause, helping address symptoms earlier while supporting long-term health.The expansion follows a recent update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that removed certain black box warnings from hormone replacement therapy products, an important shift that many clinicians believe could reshape how women approach menopause care.Menopause affects every woman, yet it remains one of the most underserved areas in healthcare. According to Evernow’s proprietary research, 85% of perimenopausal women experience fatigue and low energy, while nearly 80% report sleep disruption, brain fog, or weight changes. These symptoms often affect careers, relationships, and overall quality of life, yet many women delay seeking care for years.Evernow aims to change that narrative by helping women feel informed, supported, and empowered to prioritize their health.“It's finally time that we are moving beyond fear based assumptions to a more science guided view of hormone therapy and menopause care, removing the black box warning is a positive step towards improving midlife women's quality of life.” said Dr. Ellamarie Russo, Medical Director of Evernow Health.Evernow connects women with menopause-certified clinicians who specialize in modern, FDA approved treatments for symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, sleep disruption, and brain fog. Through the platform, members receive personalized treatment plans, ongoing clinical support, and flexible care options designed to fit their lives.Services include:• Virtual consultations with menopause specialists• Personalized hormone therapy plans• Convenient prescription delivery or pharmacy pickup• Insurance-covered video visits through major health plans• Ongoing care and support from clinicians who understand women’s midlife healthMedical research published through the National Center for Biotechnology Information shows hormone replacement therapy can reduce vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats, by up to 85%, often improving sleep, energy levels, and overall quality of life.Evernow’s own data shows that 95% of members report feeling better within two months of starting care.The company’s approach reflects a growing shift in how women and healthcare providers view the menopausal transition. Rather than treating symptoms individually, Evernow focuses on addressing the underlying hormonal changes that occur during midlife, helping women restore balance, confidence, and wellbeing.Evernow is currently available nationwide, with prescriptions eligible for insurance coverage at local pharmacies or delivered directly to members’ homes. Women can begin their care journey by completing a free online assessment at evernow.com.About EvernowEvernow is a telehealth platform dedicated to helping women navigate menopause with science backed treatments, personalized care, and compassionate support. Founded to address the longstanding gap in midlife women’s healthcare, Evernow has served more than 100,000 members nationwide and continues to lead research on menopause symptoms and treatment outcomes.

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