State Route 64 improvement project north of I-40 in Williams area starting

FLAGSTAFF – A project to resurface and make other improvements along a 19-mile stretch of State Route 64 in the Williams area is scheduled to ramp up the week of April 6, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Some initial work, including the placement of portable message signs, has started this week (March 30-April 3).

Resurfacing along SR 64 will take place between the Interstate 40 interchange and Pipeline Road. Crews also are scheduled to add left turn lanes at several intersections, including Pronghorn Ranch and Sunset Strips roads.

Drivers should plan for intermittent daytime lane restrictions along SR 64 Mondays through Thursdays and Friday mornings.

Paving improvements will include upgrades at more than 50 driveways and pullouts. The resurfacing work is scheduled to take place mostly during overnight hours, typically from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

The $19.4 million project is scheduled for completion by fall 2027. For more information visit azdot.gov/SR64improvements.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.