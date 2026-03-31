Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Launches the Women’s Initiative to Advance Equity and Leadership

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Logo FRB - Women's Initiative Press Release

FRB has never been a firm that follows the crowd, and the Women's Initiative reflects that same forward-thinking spirit.” — Dana Walsh Sivak, Esq.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 11, Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (or "FRB") proudly launched the FRB Women’s Initiative, a firmwide effort dedicated to recognizing, supporting, and advancing the women whose talent, leadership, and dedication continue to drive the firm’s growth and success.While the Women’s Initiative began informally at the firm several years ago, FRB’s continued expansion and the addition of so many accomplished women across its offices made this the right moment to formally elevate and celebrate the initiative. The launch reflects FRB’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace culture, supporting professional leadership and career advancement, and ensuring that every member of the firm has the opportunity to thrive.To commemorate the occasion, FRB hosted luncheons simultaneously across its New York City, Rockville Centre, Mount Kisco, Hauppauge, and California offices, with additional team members joining virtually from around the country. The event brought colleagues together to honor the remarkable women of FRB and reflect on the meaningful contributions they make to the firm every day.The program, held in honor of International Women’s Day, was both inspiring and personal. Several women of FRB shared their own experiences and perspectives, speaking candidly about some of the unique challenges women face in the workplace, as well as the importance of mentorship, visibility, and building an environment where individuals can succeed on their own terms. Their reflections reinforced the importance of creating a workplace culture that not only acknowledges these experiences, but also actively works to address them in thoughtful and meaningful ways.The firm was also honored to feature Terri Eagle, the best-selling author of The Champagne CEO, a 5x CEO, and the Founder & Chief Business Strategist of Terri Eagle Group, as its guest speaker. Drawing on her extensive business leadership experience, she shared valuable insights on leadership, growth, and building successful organizations through courage, confidence, and collaboration."FRB has never been a firm that follows the crowd, and the Women's Initiative reflects that same forward-thinking spirit," said FRB Partner Dana Walsh Sivak, Esq. , whose initial policy proposals to the firm management team shortly after she joined the firm led to the creation of the Women’s Initiative. "We know that valuing women's perspectives at every level makes us a better, stronger firm, and we are fortunate to have an incredibly talented group of women whose insight and leadership help drive our success. As we continue to innovate in how we grow and shape the future of this firm, investing in the voices of the women who contribute toward its success and incorporating what is important to them in decisions we make is not just consistent with our approach, but central to it."Reflecting on the evolution of the FRB Women’s Initiative, Walsh Sivak recalled the enthusiastic support she received from the firm’s management team when she first proposed the Women’s Initiative, at a time when the management team was predominantly composed of male attorneys. Walsh Sivak is now an Equity Partner at the firm, with her Partners citing her work in creating and advancing the Women’s Initiative as one of the reasons for her promotion. Walsh Sivak noted that the attendance of many members of the FRB management team, including male Partners at the firm, at the launch event sent a powerful message of support for the Women’s Initiative that was both moving and inspiring.Walsh Sivak also credited the significant contributions of FRB Partners Karen C. Davakis, Esq. and Elizabeth Schlissel, Esq. , the Chairs of the firm’s Estate Litigation and Labor & Employment Departments, respectively, each of whom were instrumental in the planning of the Women’s Initiative launch event, and presented at the March 11 event.The response to the launch was overwhelmingly positive, with both women and men across the firm expressing enthusiasm for the initiative and its future. That feedback served as a powerful reminder of why programs like this matter, and why recognizing the contributions of women at FRB, while also creating space for meaningful conversations and support, is integral to the firm’s culture and continued growth.Falcon Rappaport & Berkman looks forward to building on the momentum of this launch and expanding the FRB Women’s Initiative through future programming, events, and opportunities for mentorship and professional development. As the firm continues to grow, so too does its commitment to remaining a welcoming, supportive, and empowering place for everyone.About Falcon Rappaport & Berkman:Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (or "FRB") is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by combining a depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors with a firm-wide commitment to excellent service. The firm partners with clients, offering access to thought leaders across numerous areas of professional practice to help them develop and achieve their legal, business, and personal objectives. To learn more about FRB, please visit frblaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.