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AHA podcast: A New Prescription for Community Health

Venita Owens, president of Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center, and Andrea Hayes, manager of marketing and public relations for Baylor Scott & White, discuss how medical care, nutrition, education and fitness are coming together to support underserved populations in Dallas. LISTEN NOW  

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AHA podcast: A New Prescription for Community Health

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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