AHA launches innovation summits, revamped reducing disparities in health outcomes webpage

The AHA is now offering custom innovation summits — proven, high-impact workshops designed to convene health care leaders and co-design solutions for organizations committed to reducing health disparities. These one-day interactive sessions are tailored to the organization’s objectives and audiences, fostering collaboration to ensure actionable insights and tangible outcomes. Visit the new custom innovation summit webpage for more information.

Additionally, the AHA has launched an enhanced reducing disparities in health outcomes webpage. This centralized hub offers resources and tools to support member hospitals in reducing disparities in health outcomes, improving quality of care and enhancing patient experience. New topics and resources will be added in the coming months. LEARN MORE