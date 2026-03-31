CMS launches ASPIRE Model for youth in Medicaid, CHIP with complex medical, behavioral health needs

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center yesterday announced the launch of a new model under Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program for children and youth up to age 21 who either have or are at risk of developing complex medical and behavioral needs. Under the voluntary Accelerating State Pediatric Innovation Readiness and Effectiveness Model, or ASPIRE, CMS will select up to five state Medicaid agencies to participate. States will partner with accountable entities responsible for managing total health care costs for covered children, such as managed care plans and accountable care organizations. The model will run for 10 years, and CMS said a funding notice will be available later this year.

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