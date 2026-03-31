Study: Premature placental separation could increase child’s risk of heart disease by age 28

An American Heart Association study published March 25 found that children born to mothers with premature placental separation could be at higher risk of heart disease by age 28. They also are nearly three times more likely to be hospitalized for heart-related complications, such as heart failure, ischemic heart disease, heart attack, blocked arteries or general cardiovascular disease. The study examined nearly three million pregnancies and found that approximately 1% were impacted by placental abruption. Although limited in scope and not focused on interventions, the study highlights the importance of postpartum and postnatal monitoring for maternal and infant complications.

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