Urban October Report 2025: responding to crises and advancing people-centred smart cities

Nairobi, 10 March 2026 — Cities around the world came together during Urban October 2025 to address some of the most pressing urban challenges of our time –from responding to crises and displacement to harnessing digital innovation for more inclusive urban futures.

The newly released Urban October Report 2025 highlights key discussions, events and outcomes from the global observances of World Habitat Day and World Cities Day, as well as hundreds of partner-led initiatives held throughout the month.

Urban October opened with the global observance of World Habitat Day on 6 October at the UN-Habitat headquarters in Nairobi under the theme “Urban Crisis Response.” The observance focused on how cities can respond to multiple overlapping crises, including conflict, displacement and climate-related disasters, which are increasingly shaping urbanization worldwide.

With more than 117 million people forcibly displaced globally and over half of internally displaced persons and refugees living in cities and towns, participants emphasized the importance of inclusive urban planning, access to housing, land and basic services, and stronger local governance to support communities affected by crises.

“Humanitarian aid is essential, but it is not enough. People want to regain their homes – old or new – as soon as possible,” said Anacláudia Rossbach, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, during the observance. “We need to think earlier about recovery, and government- and community-led solutions.”

The month concluded with the global observance of World Cities Day on 31 October in Bogotá, Colombia, under the theme “People-centred Smart Cities.” Discussions highlighted how digital technologies, data and artificial intelligence can support better urban planning, service delivery and disaster preparedness – provided that innovation is guided by inclusion and the needs of communities.

As cities increasingly adopt digital tools, participants stressed that technological progress must not widen existing inequalities. Instead, people-centred approaches should ensure that innovation improves access to housing, infrastructure, services and economic opportunities for all residents, including those living in informal settlements.

Urban October 2025 mobilized 579 events in 58 countries, bringing together governments, local authorities, civil society, academia, youth groups and the private sector to exchange ideas and share solutions for sustainable urban development.

The report also highlights the recipients of the 2025 UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award, one of the most prestigious global awards recognizing outstanding contributions to sustainable cities and communities. Winners included initiatives advancing housing rights, urban regeneration, community-driven housing rehabilitation and innovative approaches to food security and environmental sustainability.

Across the world, partners organized dialogues, workshops, exhibitions and community initiatives that showcased how cities are addressing urban challenges while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda.

Download the report

Cover photo: A view of Bogotá, host city of World Cities Day 2025. © Shutterstock