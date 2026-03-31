IGNITING THE DREAM: FIGURE SKATING IN HARLEM 2026 GALA HONORS ANIKA NONI ROSE & TINA LUNDGREN

Figure Skating in Harlem 2026 Honoree, Anika Noni Rose Figure Skating in Harlem 2026 Honoree, Tina Lundgren Team USA Figure Skating Team

Olympic Figure Skating Judge Tina Lundgren & Tony-Winning Actress Anika Noni Rose Honored at Annual Gala to Benefit Girls’ Advancement in Academics &Athletics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Figure Skating of Harlem (FSH), the world’s first education and figure skating organization for under-resourced girls, will welcome supporters from fashion to finance to philanthropy to the Figure Skating in Harlem Igniting the Dream 2026 Gala, presented by RBC Capital Markets, on Monday, May 18th at 6 pm at Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 W. 54th Street, NYC.Figure Skating in Harlem 2026 Gala honorees:Tina Lundgren, Olympic Figure Skating Judge and Figure Skating in Harlem Board Member. Tina is also the Chairman Emeritus on the Board of Ronald McDonald House for New York. Tina is a driving force for girls’ education and empowerment while being a committed champion of FSH for more than 15 years. Anika Noni Rose , currently starring in the Broadway play The Balusters, is a Tony award-winning and critically-acclaimed actress and singer in film, stage, and television, including Caroline, or Change and the Oscar-winning and Grammy-nominated Dreamgirls. She is the history-making voice of Tiana in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog - its first Black princess, and was named the youngest Disney Legend. Anika has her own attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, at Disneyland. She is actively involved in philanthropy, focusing on arts education, special needs, and health.The Gala will also include appearances from Team USA's Olympic Figure Skating Team, including gold medalists Alysa Liu, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates. Private travel for Team USA is made possible by Wheels Up. The evening will be hosted by 2025 gala honoree and CBS Mornings Co-Anchor Vlad Duthiers. The 2026 Gala Co-chairs include Vera Wang and Michelle Kwan.The annual Gala honors people advancing access in skating, education, and leadership on a national level. The festivities will include a cocktail reception; a Gala program, including honoree and senior scholarship presentations, seated dinner and dessert, and a series of special guest surprises throughout the evening!Founded by Sharon Cohen, the nearly 30-year-old nonprofit organization has served more than 1,500 girls and young women within the NYC community with programs centered around figure skating, academic, and leadership development. The organization was recently featured in an Imagine Documentaries series, HARLEM ICE, on Disney+ and won the 2025 Sports Business Journal Celebration of Service Award. With enthusiastic support from their Board of Directors, this annual fundraiser helps to continue their impact on the girls and young women of the Harlem/Upper Manhattan community.Event sponsors include RBC Capital Markets (presenting sponsor), Bloomberg Philanthropies, Wheels Up, American Express, Macy’s, Inc., Service Station Foundation, Amgen Inc., NBC Sports, and the University of Arizona Foundation.Figure Skating of Harlem Board DirectorsSharon Cohen, Founder/CEO; Candace Matthews,, Chair; Tina Davis, Vice Chair; Mary Anne Guediguian, Secretary; Sherrie McPherson, Treasurer (first-ever alumna board member);, Courtney Oliver, Secretary; Singleton Beato, Ross Greenburg, Laura James, William King, Susan Kittenplan, Tina Lundgren, Laurin Henderson Menton, Shawn Outler, and Julianne Wagner.Gala tickets and tables are available; Tickets start at $1,500+; Tables start at $15,000+Figure Skating in Harlem 2026 Gala - Igniting the DreamHonoring Tina Lundgren & Anika Noni Rose; Celebrating Team USAMonday, May 18, 2026Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 W. 54th Street (bet Broadway and Sixth Ave.), NYC6:00 pm, Reception; 7:00 pm, Gala Program and DinnerRed carpet media arrival (for photos and video capture: 5:45 pm - 6:45 pm)Business/Cocktail Attire preferredTickets/Tables: https://www.figureskatinginharlem.org/gala-2025/ About Figure Skating in Harlem:Figure Skating in Harlem helps girls transform their lives and grow in confidence, leadership, and academic achievement. We are the first organization in the world for girls of color that combines the power of education with access to the artistic discipline of Figure skating to build champions in life. www.figureskatinginharlem.org PR Contact: Kim Marshall, PRDirector@wilsonmarshallpr.com, 646.721.4375

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