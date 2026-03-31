Attorney General Brenna Bird Fights for States’ Rights to Ensure Election Integrity

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird joined a 25-state coalition in a brief before the United States Supreme Court defending Arizona’s right to ensure election integrity in their election process.

The coalition maintains that Arizona should be able to ensure that its voters are citizens as part of the registration process. Arizona’s law has been challenged in court. The coalition is asking the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court’s decision and uphold Arizona’s proof of citizenship law.

“States have the right and responsibility to ensure election integrity,” said Attorney General Bird. “We are asking the Supreme Court to uphold Arizona’s proof of citizenship law. Federal law requires someone to be a citizen of our country to vote.”

Iowa joined the Kansas-led brief along with the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the full brief here.

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For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov