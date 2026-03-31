HHS announces members of Healthcare Advisory Committee

The Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced members of the Healthcare Advisory Committee March 26. The committee, which began its nomination process last year, will serve as an advisory panel on topics including preventing chronic disease, reducing regulatory burden, enabling data interoperability, identifying opportunities to improve quality in the Medicaid program, and updating risk adjustment and quality measures in the Medicare Advantage program. Committee members include Bill Gassen, Sanford Health president and CEO and AHA chair-elect designate, Dennis Laraway, CFO of Cleveland Clinic, and Dan Liljenquist, chief strategy officer of Intermountain Health. All members will serve two-year terms and will meet regularly throughout the year, CMS said.

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