Governor Mills Applauds Unanimous Confirmation of Christopher Taub to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court

March 31, 2026

Governor Janet Mills today applauded the Maine Senate's unanimous confirmation of Maine Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub to serve as an Associate Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

"I applaud the Maine Senate for unanimously confirming Christopher Taub to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court. Through his dedicated service to the people of Maine in the Office of the Attorney General, he has earned widespread respect for his professionalism and legal acumen," said Governor Janet Mills. "I am confident he will serve Maine people with the same integrity and distinction as he has throughout his career in public service."

"The Office of the Attorney General offers its enthusiastic congratulations to Chief Deputy Christopher Taub upon his confirmation to serve as an Associate Justice in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court," said Attorney General Aaron Frey. "Chief Deputy Taub is an exceptionally talented, skilled and experienced attorney who will undoubtedly continue to make meaningful contributions to the practice of law through his service as a jurist. The rule of law, the legal profession, and the entire State of Maine will benefit from Chief Deputy Taub's service on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court."

"I am honored by the confidence placed in me by the Governor and the Maine Senate**," said Christopher Taub**. "It has been a true privilege to work in the Attorney General's office for the last 27 years, and I look forward to continuing serving the people of Maine and ensuring that all are treated fairly and the rule of law respected."

Taub, of Brunswick, has served in the Maine Office of the Attorney General since 1999, and oversaw the office's Litigation Division before becoming Chief Deputy Attorney General in 2021. Earlier this month, Governor Mills nominated Taub to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Associate Justice Andrew Horton last year.

Taub will be sworn-in by Governor Mills in the coming weeks. Taub is Governor Mills' seventh new nominee confirmed to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court since taking office in 2019. Governor Mills also renominated Associate Justice Andrew Mead in May 2021.

The Maine Senate today also unanimously confirmed Governor Mills' nominations of Arnold S. Clark of Calais and Raphaelle A. Silver of Bangor to the Maine District Court, Julia Greenleaf Pitney of Yarmouth to the Maine Superior Court, and Justice John P. O'Neil Jr. of Kennebunk as Active Retired Justice, Maine Superior Court.