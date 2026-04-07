New Documentary Rewrites Story of George Masa, the Japanese Photographer Who Helped Shape the National Parks Movement

Japanese photographer George Masa is the subject of "A Life Reimagined," a groundbreaking examination of his life and legacy, and the images he created that helped shape early conservation efforts and the national parks movement in the U.S.

“A Life Reimagined: The George Masa Story” will air nationally beginning in May on PBS stations, with broadcasts rolling out across the U.S.

Masa’s story haunted me. We found long-lost letters that opened new doors to research, and I felt compelled to - not just reexamine his work, but look at his life, the mysteries, and who he truly was.” — Paul Bonesteel

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “A Life Reimagined: The George Masa Story,” a new documentary by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Bonesteel, presents a groundbreaking examination of the life and legacy of George Masa, a Japanese immigrant photographer whose images helped shape early conservation efforts and the national parks movement in the United States.Beginning May 1, 2026, the documentary will air nationally through a combination of broadcasts on PBS’ WORLD Channel and additional PBS member stations across the United States, coinciding with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Viewers can find broadcast times in their area by checking local listings or visiting www.georgemasa.com Co-produced with Amy Chase and co-written with Janet McCue and a team of researchers, “A Life Reimagined” tells a story long thought to be at a dead end. The surprising discovery of previously unknown letters broke the deadlock, unveiling multiple names and career details about the mysterious photographer's life that were long thought to be unknowable.The film reveals a complex portrait of Masa - an artist, immigrant, and cultural outsider - whose life was marked by both creative achievement and personal mystery. It follows Bonesteel’s own journey of discovery, as he retraces Masa’s footsteps - from Western North Carolina to Japan - in an effort to better understand the man behind the images.“Masa’s story haunted me,” Bonesteel said. “We found long-lost letters that opened new doors to research, and I felt compelled to - not just reexamine his work, but look at his life, the mysteries, and who he truly was.”Masa lived and worked in Asheville in the early 20th century, where he operated a photography studio and collaborated with influential figures of the era, including Edith Vanderbilt. His photographs not only captured the beauty of the Southern Appalachians, but also played a critical role in building public support for the establishment of what would become the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Blending archival research, newly uncovered materials, and sweeping cinematography, the film offers a layered narrative that moves beyond biography, exploring themes of identity, belonging, and the power of images to shape how landscapes - and histories - are understood.In addition to its national broadcast rollout, “A Life Reimagined: The George Masa Story" will be featured in select screenings and community events, with additional outreach planned in markets as PBS stations continue to schedule airings. For more information, visit www.georgemasa.com “A Life Reimagined: The George Masa Story” is produced by Bonesteel Films in association with PBS North Carolina. Funding for the film was provided in part by Explore Asheville, Foundation For The Carolinas, North Carolina Humanities, Pickering Family Trust, Community Foundation of Henderson County, Perry Rudnick Fund, Omni Grove Park Inn, Smokies Life, Friends of the Smokies, Carlyle Adams Foundation, and others.About Bonesteel FilmsBonesteel Films is a filmmaking company located in Asheville, N.C. owned by Paul Bonesteel. The company specializes in documentary films and engaging content. For more information, visit www.bonesteelfilms.com

Trailer: "A Life Reimagined: The George Masa Story"

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