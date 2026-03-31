Article highlights role of hospitals in advancing women’s health 

An article in the current edition of AHA Trustee Insights highlights how health care professionals across America’s hospitals and health systems — physicians, nurses and other caregivers, as well as administrators and trustees — are enhancing the way care is delivered to women, which can lead to a win-win scenario for patients, communities and hospitals. READ MORE

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