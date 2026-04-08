Denver Realtor Returns Over $1.5 Million in Commission Rebates to Colorado Home Buyers

Steve Novak, founder of EZ Agents, has returned more than $1.5 million in commission rebates to Colorado home buyers.

A Denver real estate company is returning 50% of buyer-agent commissions, helping Colorado home buyers reduce closing costs as commission models evolve.

The internet has fundamentally changed how buyers shop for homes, and commission structures should reflect that reality” — Steve Novak, Founder of EZ Agents

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the real estate industry undergoes significant changes to how buyer-agent commissions are structured, one Colorado company is taking a different approach by sharing a large portion of those commissions directly with home buyers.Steve Novak, founder of EZ Agents , says his company has returned more than $1.5 million in commission rebates to Colorado home buyers , helping reduce the cost of purchasing a home in an increasingly expensive housing market.Under the company’s model, EZ Agents returns 50% of the buyer-agent commission back to clients at closing. In most cases, that rebate is applied toward allowable closing costs or prepaid expenses associated with the purchase.“Today’s buyers are doing much of the home search themselves online,” said Novak. “They still need expert guidance to negotiate the contract, navigate inspections, and get to closing, but the traditional commission structure hasn’t really adapted to how people actually buy homes today. Our model reflects that shift.”A Changing Real Estate LandscapeThe conversation around real estate commissions has intensified nationwide following recent industry changes and increased consumer awareness about how agent compensation works.Historically, buyer-agent commissions were often offered by the seller through the listing broker and built into the transaction. While that structure is still common, buyers today are increasingly exploring alternative models that may help reduce their out-of-pocket costs when purchasing a home.In Colorado, commission rebates to buyers are legal as long as they are properly disclosed and documented as part of the transaction.For buyers purchasing homes in the Denver metro area — where the median home price often approaches or exceeds $600,000 — commission rebates can represent substantial savings.For example, on an $800,000 home purchase at a 2.8% buyer-agent commission, the total commission would be $22,400. Under EZ Agents’ model, approximately $11,200 would be returned to the buyer at closing.“That money can significantly reduce the cash needed to complete the purchase,” Novak said. “Many buyers apply it directly toward closing costs and other allowable prepaid expenses.”Technology Is Changing How Buyers Shop for HomesThe rise of consumer home search platforms and online listing databases has dramatically changed how buyers find properties. Many buyers now identify potential homes independently before working with an agent to structure and negotiate the transaction.Novak says that shift has helped fuel interest in alternative commission models.“Buyers today are incredibly informed,” he said. “They’re researching neighborhoods, watching listings, and identifying homes online before ever contacting an agent. Our job is to provide expert representation and negotiation — while also recognizing that the process has evolved.”A Growing Consumer AwarenessAs commission structures continue to evolve across the real estate industry, Novak believes transparency and flexibility will become increasingly important for both buyers and agents.“Consumers are asking more questions about commissions than ever before,” he said. “That’s a healthy development for the industry. Buyers should understand how commissions work and know that there may be different options available.”EZ Agents primarily serves buyers across the Denver metro area and along Colorado’s Front Range, including Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, as well as surrounding communities such as Broomfield, Castle Rock, and other nearby areas.About EZ AgentsEZ Agents is a Colorado real estate company focused on providing modern commission structures for today’s home buyers and sellers. The company offers a 50% buyer-agent commission rebate model designed to help reduce transaction costs while still providing full professional representation throughout the home purchase process.Founder Steve Novak has closed more than $200 million in residential real estate transactions and specializes in buyer representation across the Denver and Boulder markets.For more information, visit: https://www.ezagents.com

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