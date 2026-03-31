Testosteronology Society™ Strengthens Clinician Collaboration Through Twice-Weekly Live Grand Rounds

Twice-weekly Grand Rounds enable clinicians to present complex cases live within a multidisciplinary consortium of hormone therapy specialists.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Testosteronology Society™ is strengthening clinician collaboration through twice-weekly live Grand Rounds, a recurring case-based forum that gives members the opportunity to present difficult testosterone, androgen, and hormone therapy cases for multidisciplinary review and discussion. The program is designed to help clinicians make more informed decisions in challenging situations and improve the care delivered to their patients.Grand Rounds addresses a practical need in hormone-related medicine. Many clinicians encounter patients whose symptoms, lab findings, treatment responses, medication profiles, comorbidities, and mental health variables do not fit neatly into simple treatment frameworks. In these situations, isolated decision-making can lead to uncertainty and inconsistency. The Testosteronology Society™ created Grand Rounds to give members a structured environment where they can bring cases forward, hear different perspectives, and benefit from the shared clinical experience of a diverse professional community. The Society’s Grand Rounds brings together a wide range of medical disciplines that contribute to better testosterone, androgen, and hormone-related care. These include internal medicine, family medicine, naturopathic medicine, functional medicine, pharmacology, women’s health and menopausal medicine, cardiology, infectious disease, emergency medicine, endocrinology, urology, and psychiatry. This multidisciplinary structure is a defining strength of the program because difficult cases often require more than a single-specialty perspective.These twice-weekly sessions are conducted as live Zoom meetings where clinicians from across the United States and internationally can present cases and collaborate in real time across multiple medical disciplines. By creating a place where these perspectives can intersect regularly, the Testosteronology Society™ is helping members think more clearly and act more carefully in the best interest of their patients. Grand Rounds allows clinicians to test clinical reasoning, identify blind spots, compare approaches, and better understand the tradeoffs that shape hormone-related care. The result is stronger education for the clinician and better-informed care for the patient.Thomas O’Connor, M.D., Founder and CEO of the Testosteronology Society™, said the organization was built around the idea that higher standards in hormone care require deeper collaboration across disciplines.“I wanted the Testosteronology Society™ to be the world’s first diverse consortium of healthcare professionals dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for people receiving testosterone, androgens, and other hormone therapies,” said Dr. O’Connor. “This work is bigger than any one doctor or healthcare professional and bigger than any single specialty. It takes multiple disciplines to properly care for people on testosterone, androgens, and hormones.” Testosteronology® is the clinical foundation of the Testosteronology Society™. It is the Society’s defining medical framework for understanding testosterone, androgens, and hormone-related care through deeper physiology, broader clinical context, and more disciplined reasoning rather than oversimplified treatment models. That foundation supports the Society’s emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration, careful risk evaluation, individualized care, and a higher standard of decision-making for complex patient presentations.For Society members, the value of Grand Rounds extends beyond the live sessions. The meetings are also recorded, organized, and made searchable as part of the Society’s growing educational resources. This creates an expanding case experience library that members can review as they encounter similar clinical problems in practice.This growing archive adds practical value to the Society’s clinician community and educational mission. It helps members learn not only from their own cases, but also from the collective experience of the Society. When a clinician faces a challenge that is difficult to solve alone, the searchable Grand Rounds archive can provide relevant patterns, decision frameworks, and multidisciplinary insight that support better next steps.“Being part of Testosteronology Grand Rounds has transformed how I approach TRT,” said Stephanie Tobiasz. “The opportunity to discuss complex cases with expert practitioners across a wide range of medical disciplines, share evidence-based protocols, and apply harm-reduction strategies has meaningfully strengthened my practice and the care I provide to patients.”“Attending Testosteronology Grand Rounds equips me with the opportunity to increase my knowledge base and connect with other like-minded healthcare providers who strive to provide the highest standard of care to their patients,” said Jason Bennett, APRN, PMHNP-BC.Steve Sunshine, Chief Operating Officer of the Testosteronology Society™, said the Society views Grand Rounds as an important part of helping clinicians avoid practicing in isolation.“The biggest value of Grand Rounds is that clinicians do not have to work through difficult cases on their own,” said Sunshine. “Our members can present complex cases live in a twice-weekly collaborative setting, hear input from multiple medical disciplines, and continue learning from a growing searchable archive of prior meetings. That combination helps clinicians deliver stronger care and helps patients benefit from broader clinical experience than any one provider could develop alone.”Through twice-weekly live collaboration and a growing recorded case archive, the Testosteronology Society™ continues to build a stronger educational and clinical support system for the medical specialty of TestosteronologyAbout The Testosteronology Society™The Testosteronology Society™ is a multidisciplinary consortium of healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing the highest standard of care for people receiving testosterone, androgens, and other hormone therapies. Through clinician education, peer collaboration, and twice-weekly Grand Rounds, the Society supports stronger clinical reasoning and improved readiness for complex patient care in the medical specialty of Testosteronology

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