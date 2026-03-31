BaRupOn LLC Announces Continued Development of Liberty American Manufacturing Park (LAMP) in Texas

BaRupOn offers 240 MW of available energy at LAMP, enabling data centers to start operations in 90-120 days with reliable, scalable power solutions.

IRVINE CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BaRupOn LLC enters 2026 with strong momentum, driven by continued progress in energy infrastructure, industrial development, and integrated technology systems. At the center of this effort is the Liberty American Manufacturing Park (LAMP), a master-planned industrial campus designed to support domestic manufacturing, advanced computing, and next-generation energy systems in the United States.

As electricity demand increases and supply chain constraints persist, access to reliable power has become a determining factor in whether industrial projects move forward. BaRupOn’s approach addresses this directly by integrating energy, industrial space, and operational readiness into a single platform.

A defining advantage of LAMP is speed to deployment. BaRupOn has developed powered land with 240 MW of capacity expected to be available within 90 to 120 days, along with ready-to-use buildings that allow data centers and industrial operators to begin operations on the same timeline. This significantly reduces delays between project planning and execution.

Energy-First Infrastructure Development

Energy is the foundation of the LAMP ecosystem. The campus is built around a multi-sourced energy architecture designed to deliver stable, high-capacity power while reducing reliance on external grid timelines.

A key milestone includes the deployment of Siemens SGT-A05 industrial gas turbines. Each unit generates approximately 5.3 MW, with eight units supporting an estimated 60 MW of installed capacity. This positions LAMP as a highly energy-resilient privately powered industrial environment.

The system is further strengthened by BaRupOn’s ownership of natural gas pipeline infrastructure, ensuring consistent fuel supply and greater operational control. This vertically integrated approach enables reliable performance even during periods of high demand or grid disruption.

Strategic Expansion and Advanced Energy Integration

BaRupOn is advancing additional power generation phases to meet increasing industrial demand. The company is evaluating the integration of General Electric LM2500 turbines, each capable of producing approximately 25 MW, to further scale capacity.

In parallel, BaRupOn has initiated a feasibility study with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to assess the deployment of KRONOS Micro Modular Reactor™ technology. This effort includes evaluating infrastructure compatibility and regulatory pathways, with the potential to scale toward up to 1 gigawatt of reliable, emission-free baseload power.

These initiatives position LAMP as a long-term platform for energy-intensive industries, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and high-performance computing.

Supporting Domestic Manufacturing and Innovation

LAMP is designed as an integrated industrial environment where energy, production infrastructure, and technology systems are co-located. This model supports reshoring efforts by reducing dependence on external systems and enabling faster, more predictable project execution.

The campus is expected to support industries such as AI, robotics, advanced materials, and clean energy technologies, while contributing to regional economic growth through job creation and supplier development.

Advancing Toward Full Deployment

With core infrastructure in place and expansion underway, BaRupOn continues to advance LAMP toward full operational capacity. The project reflects a shift in industrial development—where power, land, and buildings are ready when operators need them.

As demand for energy-secure manufacturing and computing environments grows, BaRupOn is positioned to support the next phase of American industrial expansion.

About BaRupOn LLC

BaRupOn LLC is a U.S.-based infrastructure and technology company focused on developing integrated industrial ecosystems that combine resilient energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.