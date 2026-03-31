Topo Athletic Promotes Natalie Riley to CFO and Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Operations

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Topo Athletic , the performance footwear brand known for its commitment to natural movement and expert fit, today announced the promotion of Natalie Riley to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Operations.In her expanded role, Riley will oversee Topo Athletic’s global financial strategy alongside the company’s worldwide sales and operations functions. Her elevation from CFO and Vice President of Operations reflects Topo’s continued growth trajectory and the critical importance of aligning financial and operational goals with the brand’s global sales objectives."I am excited and honored to step into this expanded role at such a critical point in Topo's growth journey. Leading finance and operations has been the foundation of my time at Topo, and being able to add Global Sales to that scope, while working alongside our Wholesale Sales Director, Ashleigh Cook, and our new International Business Development Manager to execute on our long-term strategic vision, makes this feel like a natural and energizing next step for me personally and for the brand. It also means a great deal to be in a position to champion and mentor the next generation of female leaders within the industry,” said Natalie Riley, CFO and Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at Topo Athletic.Riley has been with Topo Athletic since the very beginning, more than 13 years, consistently raising the bar for the team and pushing the brand to reach new heights every year. Riley has been instrumental in building the culture, structure, and strategic direction that has led Topo to historic growth across all channels year after year.“Natalie has been vital to Topo’s growth and success. We’ve all benefited from her thoughtful leadership, strategic thinking, hard work, and objective data driven decision making. I cannot wait to see how she will continue to accelerate Topo's growth in this next chapter,” said Tony Post, CEO and Founder of Topo Athletic.

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