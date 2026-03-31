Kloudville Accelerates by Competitors in Newly Published MarketsandMarkets™ Cloud OSS/BSS Market Global Forecast to 2032

Kloudville Inc. Global Marketshare and Rank in MarketsandMarkets™ Newly Published “Cloud OSS/BSS Market - Global Forecast to 2032”

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kloudville Inc. , is a privately owned, software company providing innovative, composable, cloud and mobile applications suite covering the entire business-to-business and business-to-consumer (B2B2X) concept-to-market, lead-to-quote, quote-to-cash and order-to-delivery cycles for communications service providers (CSPs). Kloudville’s 360 market leading SaaS solution portfolio focuses on CSP’s B2C, B2B and B2B2X and MVNX business requirements supported by 30 years of proven experience deploying quick launch, easy to integrate, telco software solutions to drive new revenue streams. https://kloudville.com Key takeaways:• MarketsandMarkets™ Newly Published “ Cloud OSS/BSS Market - Global Forecast to 2032 ” highlights Kloudville's global marketshare and platform growth as a cloud-native, modular SaaS provider focused on BSS and OSS capabilities tailored for communications service providers (CSPs) and MVNOs, with a particular strength in B2B and B2B2X commerce flows.• MarketsandMarkets™ ‘OSS/BSS Market Company Evaluation Matrix (Key Players)’ provides a view of Kloudville’s acceleration as a leader in the ‘Pervasive Players’ Quadrant trending to the ‘Star’ Quadrant based on recent strategic telecom industry wins competing with the largest OSS BSS Players in the market including: Amdocs, Salesforce, NetCracker, Oracle, Ericsson, and more.• The Kloudville product family: Telecom 360 , Marketplace 360, MVNO 360, CPQ 360, Order 360, Partner 360, EPC/PLM 360 and related modules) targets enterprise product catalog, CPQ, order-to-cash, and partner/marketplace management to accelerate CSP digital monetization and marketplace rollouts.• Kloudville positions itself as a low-code, cloud-agnostic alternative for CSPs seeking faster time-to-market and lower TCO when modernizing legacy BSS and OSS stacks; emphasizing alignment with the TM Forum Open API and modular deployment options.• The company has been actively expanding internationally, announcing new telco SaaS customers and global expansion at industry events, and it pursues operator partnerships to embed its Telecom 360, Marketplace 360, and MVNO 360 platform into operator digital ecosystems.• The combination of composable cloud BSS and OSS modules, marketplace enablement, and telco-focused lifecycle features places Kloudville as a lead pervasive player for operators aiming to monetize B2B/B2B2X services and build partner ecosystems.About Kloudville Inc.Kloudville is a global hyper growth next-gen cloud-native SaaS business support system (BSS) solution provider that addresses business-to-business (B2B) process automation for telecommunications service providers and enterprise customers. Kloudville takes pride in having been selected to power several well-known enterprise brands due to our vast industry experience in building, deploying, and operating BSS and OSS software. Kloudville’s vision is to disrupt and revolutionize the market by establishing the company as a premier value-add provider through a single SaaS, cloud-based process-centric platform that offers a comprehensive, out-of-the-box, configurable B2C, B2B and B2B2X business support applications enabling rapid launch of new services and accelerated digital transformation. To learn more about Kloudville and our solutions visit: www.kloudville.com

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