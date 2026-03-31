ET Energies and Isondo Precious Metals Partner to Advance PEM Electrolyzer Manufacturing & Critical Minerals Value Chain

ET ENERGIES PEM ELECTROLYZER

ET Energies and Isondo partner to develop catalyst precursors for ETE's PEM electrolyzers, leveraging South Africa’s PGMs to localize H2 manufacturing.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ET Energies (ETE) and Isondo Precious Metals (IPM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop and validate a next-generation Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer stack. The collaboration leverages South Africa’s platinum group metals (PGMs) to support localized hydrogen technology manufacturing and critical minerals beneficiation.

The partnership combines ET Energies’ advanced electrolyzer stack engineering with Isondo’s vertically integrated PGM processing capabilities. Together, the companies will establish a development pathway spanning catalyst precursor production, membrane electrode assembly (MEA) fabrication, electrochemical testing, and closed-loop PGM recovery. The goal is to accelerate commercialization of high-performance PEM electrolyzers while supporting South Africa’s Hydrogen Society Roadmap.

ET Energies has developed a mature PEM stack platform featuring proprietary bipolar plates, cooling systems, and sealing technologies that will integrate advanced catalyst-coated membranes and conducting long-duration durability testing to generate field-ready performance data.

Isondo will provide automotive-grade clean-room assembly facilities and testing infrastructure, enabling stack validation and scaling toward full electrolyzer system production. The collaboration also supports pilot deployments and future global manufacturing partnerships.

The initiative strengthens U.S.–South Africa cooperation in hydrogen and critical minerals, combining complementary expertise to enhance supply chain resilience and innovation. It also establishes a circular economy model through PGM recycling and reuse, improving sustainability and reducing lifecycle costs.

“This partnership advances a localized hydrogen ecosystem by integrating engineering, materials innovation, and manufacturing,” said Derek Lubie, CEO of ET Energies.

“By building an end-to-end value chain from catalysts to recycling, we are strengthening supply security and enabling a sustainable hydrogen economy,” added Vinay Somera, CEO of Isondo Precious Metals.

The collaboration positions South Africa as a leader in hydrogen technology by leveraging its PGM resources for high-value manufacturing and clean energy in

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