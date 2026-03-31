Gov. Pillen Announces Date of 2nd Annual Youth Summit, Invites Students to Register

Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that the 2026 Governor’s Youth Summit will take place in Kearney, Nebraska at the Younes Conference Center North on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The Youth Summit will coincide with the annual Governor’s Summit. This year marks the second Youth Summit; the inaugural event was held in August 2025.

“All of us in Nebraska agree, our kids are our future,” said Gov. Pillen. “Following the giant success of the first-ever Youth Summit, it was a no brainer to expand this year’s event. Participating students can make incredible connections with local businesses to jumpstart their journey to a dream career right here in Nebraska.”

The Youth Summit is tailored to juniors and seniors in high school and freshmen and sophomores in college. Students may register for the Youth Summit by clicking here. There is no cost to attend. However, the event is expected to reach full capacity quickly, so interested students are encouraged to sign up now.

The Governor’s Youth Summit is not a traditional career fair—it is a relational experience to match Nebraska’s most promising young talent and most influential industry leaders.

Prior to the event, students create a profile on CareerPathway.com. Based on their career aspirations, they are matched with available internships, apprenticeships, scholarships, or jobs. Then, during the Youth Summit, they meet in-person with business or college leaders to explore these career opportunities. Additionally, students at the Youth Summit learn from educators, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs about how to set themselves up for career success as they approach graduation.

For more information about the Governor’s Youth Summit, go to govsummit.nebraska.gov/youth. Schools and youth organizations looking to promote the Youth Summit are encouraged to contact Madeline Adkins at Madeline.Adkins@nebraska.gov for marketing materials.

See the Youth Summit Experience