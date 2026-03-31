Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a Temporary Injunction (“TI”) against Double R Municipal Utility District No. 2A of Hunt and Collin Counties (“Double R MUD”) and its purported officers. The TI preemptively stops future unlawful actions to support the East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”) development known as “EPIC City” and declares their prior actions null and void.

This legal victory follows Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit against Double R MUD and its purported officers for orchestrating an unlawful takeover of an existing municipal utility district and attempting to improperly expand its boundaries to facilitate the EPIC City development. This illegal action appeared to be designed to allow EPIC City to evade state oversight.

Attorney General Paxton successfully argued that the individuals claiming to serve as directors of Double R MUD did not meet the statutory qualifications required to hold office, which rendered their actions unlawful and invalid under Texas law. The TI immediately prohibits the purported directors from acting as board members and orders Double R MUD to cease all operations until legally qualified directors are appointed in accordance with Texas law by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (“TCEQ”). Additionally, the court declared that nearly all actions taken by the unqualified directors on or after September 12, 2025 are null and void.

“My office has proven that these radicals were unlawfully appointed to the board of Double R MUD and that their actions to advance the EPIC City development were illegal and void,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will continue to expose and stop anyone who attempts to exploit our governmental entities or Texas law to advance unlawful or dangerous agendas.”

Attorney General Paxton previously secured a TRO against the MUD and its purported officers, which prevented Double R MUD and its purported directors from taking any substantive action at a scheduled March 20 meeting, including directing operations or appointing new board members.

To read the TI, click here.