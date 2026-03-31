Peer-Reviewed Publication Documents Sustained Remission of Autism Symptoms Following Nutritional Interventions

Documenting Hope announces the publication of a peer-reviewed paper describing the remission of autism symptoms in a boy following medical nutrition therapy.

If even a subset of children can experience significant improvement through evidence-informed, carefully monitored nutritional strategies, that warrants serious scientific attention” — Christopher D'Adamo, PhD

WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Documenting Hope today announced the publication of its second peer-reviewed publication examining the reversal of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), adding to a growing body of literature that has established the relationship between gastrointestinal health, nutrition, and neurodevelopment.

The new paper, published in Integrative Medicine - A Clinician’s Journal, reviews existing research on medical nutrition therapy for autism, and presents the detailed case report of a young boy diagnosed with autism at age four whose symptoms improved dramatically following the adoption of the Specific Carbohydrate Diet (SCD). After 17 months on the diet, his autism symptoms had remitted to the extent that he was considered recovered, and his Individualized Education Program (IEP) was dissolved.

The paper, titled Elimination of Autism Symptoms Using the Specific Carbohydrate Diet: Literature Review and Case Report, was co-authored by Angela Taylor, DCN, of Johns Hopkins University, Gabriel Newman, PhD, of Psychological Evaluation & Therapy, and Chris D'Adamo, PhD, Scientific Director at Documenting Hope.

Confirming Long-Term Sustained Autism Recovery

Long-term follow-up over more than a decade, including formal re-evaluation using the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS), confirmed sustained recovery. The individual is now in college.

Building Evidence Around Clinical Observations

While the authors emphasize that this is a single case report and further studies are needed, they note that the findings are consistent with decades of clinical observations suggesting that addressing gastrointestinal dysfunction and nutritional imbalances may significantly impact symptoms in some individuals with autism.

“Clinicians around the world have observed meaningful improvements in some children with autism following targeted nutritional interventions,” said Dr. Taylor. “What has been missing is a sustained effort to document, analyze, and publish these observations in the peer-reviewed literature. This paper contributes to building that evidence base.”

The paper also reviews prior research documenting the effectiveness of medical nutrition therapy to alleviate autism symptoms, and underscores the need for further investigation into the mechanisms that may link gastrointestinal issues, intestinal permeability, inflammation, and neurodevelopment.

“This case adds to a growing scientific conversation,” said Dr. D’Adamo. “Families and clinicians have reported these types of improvements for decades. Our responsibility as researchers is to rigorously evaluate those observations, publish them transparently, and identify which subgroups of children may benefit most from specific interventions.”

A Call for Deeper Investigation

The authors suggest more research is needed to clarify the biological pathways that may connect gut health and neurodevelopment, including:

• Gastrointestinal dysfunction

• Intestinal permeability

• Nutrient absorption and metabolism

• Immune and inflammatory responses

• The impact of personalized medical nutrition therapy

“We are not suggesting that nutrition alone explains autism,” Dr. Taylor added. “Rather we’re highlighting that for some individuals, metabolic and gastrointestinal factors may meaningfully contribute to symptom expression, and these factors are potentially modifiable.”

“If even a subset of children can experience significant improvement through evidence-informed, carefully monitored nutritional strategies, that warrants serious scientific attention,” said Dr. D’Adamo.

Documenting Hope Continues its Research Program on Autism Remission

This publication marks the second peer-reviewed paper involving Documenting Hope and research collaborators examining cases of autism remission or significant improvement. In 2024, Documenting Hope published a paper in the Journal of Personalized Medicine documenting the case of twin girls who experienced dramatic improvement in autism symptoms following a personalized, whole-child intervention program. The organization continues to conduct research to better understand factors associated with symptom reduction and potential recovery trajectories.

Beth Lambert, Documenting Hope’s Executive Director, has been championing research studies and educational programs that help children with autism for nearly two decades. “Parents are asking whether improvement is possible,” said Lambert. “Our role is to follow the data wherever it leads, and to build a credible, transparent scientific foundation around what has long been observed in clinical settings.”

The authors emphasize that individualized medical supervision is essential for any therapeutic dietary intervention, and call for larger prospective studies to further evaluate outcomes.

To access the paper: https://imjournal.com/oa/index.html?fid=25-123

For more information about the study or to request interviews with the authors, please contact:

Beth Lambert

Executive Director

Documenting Hope

info@documentinghope.com

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