Ventura Welcomes First Newly Built Hotel in Over 30 Years with Opening of Residence Inn Ventura Beach

Pacifica Host Hotels announces the opening of the 125-suite Residence Inn by Marriott Ventura Beach, the first newly built hotel in Ventura in over 30 years. Modern lobby seating area at Residence Inn by Marriott Ventura Beach featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, natural light, and coastal-inspired design.

First ground-up hotel development in decades expands Ventura’s lodging inventory and supports continued tourism growth

Ventura has a unique blend of coastal beauty, small-town charm, and a vibrant local culture, and I'm excited to share that experience with every guest who walks through our doors.” — Millicent Bennett, General Manager

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacifica Host Hotels announces the opening of the 125-suite Residence Inn by Marriott Ventura Beach , the first newly built hotel in Ventura in over 30 years. The property is located within walking distance of the beach and near Downtown Ventura and Ventura Harbor Village, where guests can enjoy dining, shops, entertainment, and activities with ease.“We are proud to announce the opening of the Residence Inn by Marriott in the heart of Ventura Beach, offering a refined extended stay experience designed for travelers seeking comfort, style, and convenience along the coast,” said Mr. Sushil Israni, Managing Partner, Principal at Pacifica Host Hotels. “Blending upscale accommodations with the relaxed spirit of seaside living, the Residence Inn Ventura Beach features spacious suite-style rooms, fully equipped kitchens, and amenities tailored for both short visits and longer stays.”The coastal hotel is designed for comfort, flexibility, and longer stays, welcoming guests on both business and leisure travel with its various amenities. The hotel features a welcoming lobby with workspace, a fitness center, a BBQ and firepit, and a heated pool and whirlpool. Guests can enjoy free daily breakfast and can bring their pets for a beach vacation thanks to pet-friendly rooms.“This opening is a big milestone for Ventura,” said Marlyss Auster, President & CEO of Visit Ventura. “Seeing new hotel development like this reflects the continued demand for our beach town. More rooms means we can welcome more visitors, support our local businesses, and continue growing tourism in a way that benefits the community we all live in and treasure.”Guests can select flexible room layouts featuring separate living and sleeping areas, fully equipped kitchens, complimentary Wi-Fi, and more.The property positions Ventura as an ideal coastal basecamp. When it’s time to explore, guests can discover the beauty of Ventura from once-in-a-lifetime trips to the Channel Islands National Park and whale watching cruises to the eclectic, locally owned and operated shops and restaurants in Downtown Ventura. Taking a sunset stroll on the Historic Ventura Pier is a must for visitors.“Growing up in Ventura, I've always known how special this community is. Being able to open a hotel here feels like coming full circle,” said Millicent Bennett, General Manager at Residence Inn by Marriott Ventura Beach. “Ventura has a unique blend of coastal beauty, small-town charm and a vibrant local culture, and I'm excited to share that experience with every guest who walks through our doors.”###About Visit VenturaVisit Ventura is a non-profit organization designed to increase visitor expenditures, tourism revenues, and local employment opportunities through the promotion of Ventura as a travel destination. For travel and accommodation information, or a free copy of the Ventura Inspiration Guide, the public can write to the Ventura Visitors Center (101 S. California Street, Ventura, CA 93001), call (805) 641-1400, visit www.visitventuraca.com , or email info@visitventuraca.com. Follow Visit Ventura on Instagram @VisitVentura or become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/visitventura About Ventura County Coast:Ventura County Coast (VCC) is where California’s relaxed coastal charm meets endless adventure. Encompassing the vibrant cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, and Port Hueneme, VCC invites travelers to experience wide-open beaches, incredible year-round weather, and a welcoming atmosphere just an hour north of Los Angeles. Administered by the Ventura County Lodging Association (VCLA), the VCC brand represents more than 60 lodging partners and destination marketing organizations dedicated to attracting both business and leisure travelers. Follow VCC on Instagram at @venturacountycoast or visit www.venturacountycoast.com About Pacifica Host HotelsPacifica Host Hotels is a leading hotel ownership and management company headquartered in San Diego, California. With a portfolio of more than 45 boutique lifestyle and branded properties across the United States, the company partners with globally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and IHG, alongside distinctive independent hotels. Known for its strategic growth and operational excellence, Pacifica Host Hotels is among the largest hotel management companies in the U.S., delivering high-quality guest experiences across a diverse range of destinations. Book your next stay in one of our properties here.Media ContactsVisit Ventura: Julie Madsen, 805-641-1400, julie@visitventuraca.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.