ContactMonkey Welcomes Jeff Cates as CEO, Bringing Decades of Tech Leadership to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ContactMonkey , the leading internal communications platform, today announced the appointment of Jeff Cates as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Scott Pielsticker, who has led the company since its inception in 2010, will transition to an active role on ContactMonkey's Board of Directors.Over the past 16 years, Pielsticker built ContactMonkey into one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies. Under his leadership, the company achieved profitability as a bootstrapped business, surpassed $10 million in annual recurring revenue, secured $55 million in Series A funding from Updata Partners, and earned multiple placements on both the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies rankings."Building ContactMonkey over the past 16 years — from startup to a scaled, profitable platform used by organizations around the world — has been the privilege of my career. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built and the impact we’ve had on how companies communicate with their people," said Scott Pielsticker, Founder & Board Member, ContactMonkey. “With strong momentum and a clear path ahead, I made the decision that now is the right time to transition leadership. Jeff Cates is the ideal leader for our next phase of growth, and I look forward to supporting him and the team from the Board.”Jeff Cates brings more than two decades of experience leading high-growth technology companies in Canada. Most recently, he served as CEO of Achievers, an employee success platform focused on recognition and engagement. Prior to Achievers, Cates spent nearly eight years as President and CEO of Intuit Canada, where he oversaw a team of more than 400 employees and helped establish the organization as a perennial top-ten Great Place to Work in Canada. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Apple Canada and HP, where he led both enterprise and consumer teams and delivered standout results across revenue, market share, and brand.“Most organizations think they have a communication problem, but what they really have is an execution problem,” said Jeff Cates, CEO of ContactMonkey. “If you can’t reach your employees, understand what’s resonating, and drive action, strategy breaks down. We see an opportunity to build the system that closes that gap—and becomes core to how companies actually operate.”For most companies, employee communication remains one of the least measured—and least understood—drivers of performance.Cates' appointment comes at a pivotal moment for ContactMonkey. Following its $55 Million Series A investment, the company has since accelerated product development and international expansion, deepening integrations with HRIS platforms, and added new AI-powered functionality to help organizations efficiently reach and engage employees across languages, time zones, and geographies.“Jeff’s deep expertise in employee engagement and proven success scaling high-growth technology companies make him the ideal leader to accelerate ContractMonkey’s next phase of growth. We couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead,” said Braden Snyder, General Partner at Updata Partners.About ContactMonkeyContactMonkey is an internal communications platform that helps organizations power employee engagement. It equips internal communicators and HR teams with powerful email analytics, engagement tools, and insights that measure what employees actually read and act on. Seamlessly integrating with Outlook, Gmail, Microsoft Teams, and HRIS platforms, ContactMonkey meets teams where they already work. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, ContactMonkey helps teams communicate with confidence and drive meaningful outcomes. Learn more at www.contactmonkey.com Media ContactTara RobertsonDirector of Marketingtara@contactmonkey.com

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