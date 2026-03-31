The People Who Carry Everest: New Porter House Opens in Support of Himalayan Workers Powering Global Adventure Industry

The Nimsdai Foundation will open a Porter’s House in Lobuche Photo Credit: Nimsdai Foundation

A $500K initiative in Nepal introduces a Porter House to support the workers behind the Everest trekking industry.

This is about recognition, the Porter’s House sends a clear message: you are seen and respected. These are the people who make the impossible possible for others.” — Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja, founder of the Nimsdai Foundation.

KATHMANDU, NEPAL, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year, thousands of international travelers—including Americans—set out for one of the world’s most sought-after adventures: the journey to Everest Base Camp.But long before they reach the mountain, there are others carrying the weight of that experience—literally.In May 2026, the Nimsdai Foundation will open a Porter’s House in Lobuche, a critical stop along the Everest Base Camp route, designed to provide safe, warm, and dignified accomodation for the porters who make these expeditions possible.Located at 5,050 meters (16,568 feet) in Nepal’s Khumbu region, where temperatures can drop well below freezing, porters have historically relied on overcrowded, makeshift conditions offering little protection from extreme weather.The new facility—developed under Project Horizon—will accommodate up to 80–100 porters at a time, and will include solar-powered energy systems, modern sanitation, and a medical unit to support injuries and emergencies at altitude.Backed by an investment of nearly $500,000, the project reflects the Nimsdai Foundation’s commitment to improving and championing the dignity and value of porters who support the adventure tourism industry, while contributing to the growing global conversation around ethical travel, labor dignity, and sustainability.The Everest Base Camp trek remains one of the most popular high-altitude experiences in the world, attracting travelers from the United States and beyond each year.Yet the porters—who carry essential supplies across steep terrain and extreme conditions—often remain unseen. “This is about recognition,” said Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja, founder of the Nimsdai Foundation.“The Porter’s House sends a clear message: you are seen and respected. These are the people who make the impossible possible for others.” Purja, a former Gurkha and UK Special Forces soldier, is a Guinness World Record holder who redefined mountaineering by climbing all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in just over six months.The opening of the Porter’s House comes at a time when travelers—particularly from the U.S.—are increasingly asking not only where they go, but how their journeys impact local communities.“From concept to completion, this project reflects what is possible when purpose and partnership come together,” said Glen Mallen, Executive Director of the Nimsdai Foundation. “This is long overdue—and it’s a step toward improving the lives of the people who sustain this entire ecosystem.”The facility has been designed and built in collaboration with local communities and Nepali authorities, ensuring long-term ownership and sustainability.The official opening ceremony—scheduled for May 2026—will bring together porters, local leaders, donors, and international guests in Lobuche, marking a significant moment for the Everest region and the global mountaineering community.As the 2026 climbing and trekking season approaches, the Nimsdai Foundation is inviting media, partners, and supporters in the United States and globally to be part of this moment.• Media outlets are invited to cover the opening and the broader story of labor, sustainability, and human impact behind Everest.• Brands and partners are encouraged to collaborate on initiatives that support mountain communities.• Individuals and donors can contribute to ongoing projects, including education and infrastructure efforts across Nepal.To learn more, support the Foundation, or inquire about attending the May 2026 opening, visit: www.nimsdaifoundation.org About the Nimsdai FoundationThe Nimsdai Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Nimsdai brand, dedicated to supporting mountain communities in Nepal, the UK, and beyond. Guided by its mission to redefine what is possible, the Foundation focuses on four key pillars: Education, Environment, Disaster Relief, and Inspiration. Its flagship initiatives include the Porter’s House in Lobuche and Project Odyssey, which provides rehabilitative trekking experiences for veterans. The Foundation is also actively working to preserve access toeducation through the renovation of a girls’ learning center in western Nepal. More information: www.nimsdaifoundation.org About Elite ExpedFounded in 2017 by Nirmal “Nims” Purja MBE and co-led by Director Mingma David Sherpa, Elite Exped is a world-class expedition company specializing in high-altitude mountaineering, including the 14 Peaks and the Seven Summits. Built on record-breaking expertise, Elite Exped delivers premium, safety-first expeditions, combining elite logistics, deep local knowledge, and responsible leadership to guide climbers of all levels to achieve extraordinary goals. More information: www.eliteexped.com About Nirmal “Nims” Purja MBENirmal “Nims” Purja MBE is a world-renowned mountaineer, former Gurkha and UK Special Forces soldier, and a Guinness World Record holder. He is globally recognized for completing all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in just over six months—an achievement that transformed the limits of human endurance and mountaineering history. Through his work as founder of the Nimsdai Foundation and Elite Exped, Nims continues to push boundaries while championing the communities that make high-altitude exploration possible.

Nimsdai Foundation / Summit Signature Campaign

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