Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Nueces River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, March 30 - March 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Gary Krause and Eliza Santos McElhaney to the Nueces River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, the Governor appointed Mark Moczygemba and Chasey Sanchez, Ed.D. to the board for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Authority shall administer the control, employment, and conservation of the waters of the Nueces River Basin, forestation and reforestation, groundwater, storm water floodwater, water quality control, solid waste, and parks and recreational facilities.

Gary Krause of Leakey is retired. He previously served as the founder and president of Intercontinental Training. Krause received a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Eliza Santos McElhaney of Corpus Christi is the founder of ESV Creative. She has more than 15 years of experience in digital strategy and previously held communications roles in the Texas Senate and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Mark Moczygemba of Poth is an independent petroleum landman at Moczygemba Consulting Services. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus. Moczygemba received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Chasey Sanchez, Ed.D. of Orange Grove is Director of Healthcare Analytics for Zimmet Healthcare Consultants and performs data analytics services for Lakes Regional MHMR Center and Lubbock Independent School District. She is a member of the American Society of Bioethics and Humanities, the American Public Health Association, and the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Sanchez received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts from Liberty University (LU), a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education, and she is currently pursuing a Doctor in Health Science from LU.