Governor Abbott Appoints George To Upper Neches River Municipal Water Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, March 31 - March 31, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Philip George to the Upper Neches River Municipal Water Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board has the responsibility to develop and conserve water resources in the Upper Neches River basin and tributaries located in Anderson, Cherokee, Smith, and Henderson Counties.

Philip George of Palestine is an accountant and a partner at George & Company Certified Public Accountants (CPA) PC. He is a member of the State Board of Public Accountancy, the Texas Society of CPAs, and the American Institute of CPAs. Additionally, he is a volunteer with Palestine YMCA and the Knights of Columbus. George received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science in Taxation from the University of North Texas.