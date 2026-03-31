State releases new-look version of MiEJScreen online resource for environmental, health, socioeconomic data

The Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate (OEJPA) in Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today announced a new and improved version of MiEJScreen, the state’s online environmental justice screening tool. The new Version 1.5 adds functions and continues a commitment to transparency, accessibility, and community-centered data that supports informed decision-making across the state. A webinar April 15 will cover the updates (details below).

“MiEJScreen 1.5 will continue to provide the same important information with a new look, as well as easier and faster functionality,” said Regina Strong, head of the OEJPA. “Since its introduction two years ago many users including academics, government departments, businesses and community members have used MiEJScreen to assess what communities face. This version will continue to provide the same vital information as work to achieve environmental justice in Michigan.”

MiEJScreen is designed to show how environmental conditions and population characteristics compare across Michigan communities. It enables users such as residents, community organizations, policymakers, regulators, businesses, and media to better understand conditions that may impact public health and environmental outcomes. By making this information accessible and easy to understand, the tool helps ensure that environmental and public health decisions are informed by data, equity, and community insight.

Data sets can be viewed at the census tract level either individually or combined into a final MiEJScreen score that allows users to understand how communities experience environmental justice impacts relative to others. These results are mapped so environmental, health, and socioeconomic conditions can be compared within specific communities, regions, or across the state.

When released in 2024, MiEJScreen Version 1.0 marked a significant step in responding to longstanding advocacy from communities with environmental justice concerns for a publicly accessible tool that reflects lived experiences. Version 1.5 builds on that foundation with a redesigned application that improves usability, expands functionality, and delivers a more seamless user experience.

What’s new in Version 1.5

The updated tool incorporates technical improvements and introduces several enhancements:

A new “Near Me” feature that allows users to quickly view MiEJScreen scores around a specific location.

The ability to download MiEJScreen data directly from the “About Data” section.

An “Add Data” feature enabling users to layer additional map data alongside MiEJScreen indicators.

Improved accessibility and user experience, including a refreshed interface and smoother navigation.

Faster, more responsive performance for exploring maps and datasets.

Continued access to MiEJScreen score maps, indicator data, and contextual layers from Version 1.0.

As with the previous version, MiEJScreen combines multiple indicators into an overall score that reflects comprehensive environmental and socioeconomic stressors. These scores allow users to compare conditions across census tracts statewide. Higher scores indicate communities experiencing greater combined stressors and potential vulnerabilities.

Supporting transparency and community engagement

MiEJScreen remains a key resource in advancing environmental justice by creating a platform where all users can access the same data and better understand community conditions. The tool supports more informed, equitable resource distribution and strengthens collaboration among stakeholders.

OEJPA developed MiEJScreen in partnership with state agencies, community members, and diverse stakeholders. The tool will remain dynamic, with continuous updates and enhancements ensuring its relevance and effectiveness.

Webinar explores updates

To help users explore the new features and capabilities, OEJPA will host a public webinar at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. The session will provide an overview of the tool, demonstrate new functionality, and offer guidance on how to use MiEJScreen to support community planning, advocacy, and a better understanding of what communities face.

Registration for the Learn to Use the New-look MiEJScreen 1.5 webinar is open online.

Register for the webinar

About OEJPA

As part of its mission to protect Michigan’s environment and public health, EGLE works to meet communities where they are, striving to provide equitable access, meaningful public involvement, and transparency in decisions, working closely with all communities to ensure we maximize our impact.

The Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate works to ensure equitable access to environmental protections and resources, meaningful engagement through public participation, and to address environmental justice concerns and complaints. Through creating MiEJScreen, investing in communities through Environmental Justice Impact Grants and ongoing community engagement, the office advances environmental justice throughout the state and across state government.