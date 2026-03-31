FAA Proposes $70,500 Fine Against Verizon for Alleged Violation of Hazardous Materials Regulations

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $70,500 civil penalty against Verizon Communications, Inc. of New York for allegedly violating hazardous materials regulations.

The FAA alleges in May 2024, Verizon offered three shipments of between 2,000 and 3,000 cell phones containing lithium-ion batteries to FedEx for transportation by air. Lithium-ion batteries are classified as a hazardous material.

The FAA alleges the materials were not properly classed, described, packaged, marked, labeled, or in the proper condition for shipment. Further, Verizon did not provide required emergency response information.

Verizon has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.