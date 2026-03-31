FAA Proposes $97,750 Fine Against Devinaire Industries for Alleged Violation of Hazardous Materials Regulations

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $97,750 civil penalty against Devinaire Industries (Devinaire) of Hillsboro, Oregon, for allegedly violating hazardous materials regulations.

The FAA alleges that on two flights in January 2025, Devinaire accepted two shipments of radiopharmaceutical materials for transportation by air. Radiopharmaceutical materials – drugs that contain radioactive substances – are classified as a hazardous material.

The FAA alleges Devinaire failed to ensure its employees who accepted these shipments were trained in transporting hazardous materials and the shipping papers did not include a description of the physical and chemical form of the radioactive material. Further, the FAA alleges the company did not keep the shipping papers and information provided to the pilots on file for the required amount of time.

Devinaire has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.