FAA Proposes $260,000 Fine Against World Event Promotions for Alleged Violation of Hazardous Materials Regulations

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $260,000 civil penalty against World Event Promotions (WEP) of Coral Gables, Florida, for allegedly violating hazardous materials regulations.

The FAA alleges WEP offered three shipments of battery packs containing lithium ion batteries to United Parcel Service (UPS) for transportation by air. Lithium ion batteries are classified as hazardous materials. In one instance, employees at the UPS sorting facility in Ontario, California, discovered the shipment was smoking, with a burn hole in the package.

The FAA alleges the materials were not accompanied by the required shipping paperwork and not properly classed, described, packaged, marked, labeled, or in the proper condition for shipment. The FAA also alleges the state of charge of the lithium ion batteries exceeded 30% of their rated capacity. Further, WEP did not provide the required emergency response information.

WEP has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency.